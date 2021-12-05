

According to official information from the company’s spokesperson, the list of products that will be removed from the menu will be released in the coming weeks. With the aim of simplifying operations.

It is well known that as a result of the pandemic some of the most popular fast food chains suffered havoc. In fact, by mid-2020, a large number of restaurant chains favored by the American public had declared bankruptcy, and the prognosis as to whether or not they could recover; it was not clear. Believe it or not, one of those that suffered the most damage was Burger King, despite being recognized as the second most popular fast food chain this year; According to the company, this year has been particularly difficult. With sales declining and drive-thru wait times ever longer, Burger King has decided to take a more drastic approach to righting the ship: The popular burger chain is discontinuing several menu items to simplify and streamline operations. This is what is known so far, according to official statements from company spokespersons.

Discontinuing products is a tactic that has been used by many fast food brands. Especially it has been launched during the pandemic, with the aim of alleviating the increasing pressure on kitchen staff and self-services. McDonald’s, for example, cut out all-day breakfast, while Taco Bell’s elimination of a dozen items by many found it particularly awkward. However, all is not lost, since These chains ended up benefiting from the simplifications of their menus: either in higher sales or in faster service times, and Burger King has clearly taken notice.

According to statements by José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, owner of Burger King for USA Today: the chain’s service times have been significantly reduced, He also noted that the chain will cut the menu to promote faster service.

Based on your comments at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference this week. There are several adjustments that the company has decided to implement: “We are working to eliminate SKUs, we have also given ourselves the task of simplifying processes that have become a bit complicated in terms of assembling sandwiches and doing a better job in terms of of the menu design to make it easier for the customer to make faster decisions. ” It remains to be seen what elements will be ripped out in the coming weeks.

The last move comes after the chain reported disappointing sales in the past two earnings quarters. In the second quarter, Burger King’s domestic sales grew 3.1% compared to the same period in 2019, but this it was a disappointing metric compared to its biggest competitor McDonald’s, which increased its sales by 15%. Burger King’s third-quarter earnings showed a 2.8% sales decline compared to the same period in 2019, which the chain attributed, in part, to its new launches and underperforming value deals.

Not to mention, Burger King lost its place as America’s second-largest burger chain, It is well known that Wendy’s surpassed the King in 2020. So we only have to wait to find out in detail the items that will be removed from the fixed menu as of December, what is known so far is that in August, Burger King stated that it was planning several important changes to recover its customers . These include a fully integrated digital experience, modernized restaurants, and a better, more dynamic menu. Without a doubt, let’s hope the new cuts on the menu will make room for a fresh start for Burger King.

