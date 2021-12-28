. Members of the Creative Outlet Dance Theater in Brooklyn, New York perform a dance during a Kwanzaa celebration on December 27, 2003 at the Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Yeyefini in the mirror: “When I was a child I looked at myself in the mirror and knew that I was black, like my parents. But I didn’t know where my position was ”, Yeyefini Efunbolade, born in Panama, tells the BBC. Thanks to Kawanzaa, I was able to find out who he was. Kwanzaa gave me the way to reconnect with culture, with artifacts, with food, with clothes, with all the things that have to do with the beautiful things of Africa ”.

This not only happened to Yeyefini, many Afro-descendants living in the United States and other places in the world wondered at some time, and continue to wonder the same thing.

What is Kawanzaa for black communities?

This holiday was created in the 1960s by Maulana Ron Karenga, an African studies scholar and civil rights activist, to connect African Americans with their origin and with their African ancestors.

Although it is an invention, its creator and his followers affirm that Kwanzaa is based on ancient African traditions, such as celebrating the harvest and sharing the fruits of the earth together.

In fact, Kwanzaa is a Swahili word, a language spoken by many tribes in East Africa, which means “the first fruits.”

The history of Kawanzaa

Kwanzaa was created by Karenga from the turbulent times of the 1960s in Los Angeles, after the 1965 Watts Riot, when a young African-American was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, sparking an outbreak of violence.

Later, Karenga founded an organization called We, that is, Black People, which promoted black culture. The purpose of the organization was to provide a platform that would help rebuild the Watts neighborhood. through a strong organization rooted in African culture.

Karenga called her creation an act of cultural discovery, which simply meant that she wanted to guide African Americans toward a greater understanding of their African heritage and past.

Rooted in the struggles and achievements of the civil rights and black power movements of the 1950s and 1960s, it was a way of defining a Nguzo Saba (African heritage) identity.

The principles of Kawanzaa

The principles of this celebration are represented by seven colored candles: three red, three green and one black, the one in the middle. In the ceremony of each day from December 26 of each year until January 1 of the following, the ritual of the families makes them get together and make a libation, which is to share a drink among all, and then light a candle for each day and for each principle, alternating the colors between black, green and red.

During each day’s commemoration, what blacks do is have a moment of self-affirmation and remembrance for their deceased ancestors, and for their martyrs.

Seven principles of the Nguzo Saba:

• Umoja (Unity): maintain unity as a family, community and race of people.

• Kujichagulia (Self-determination): define, name, create and speak for ourselves.

• Ujima (collective work and responsibility): build and maintain our community, solve problems together.

• Ujamaa (Cooperative economy: build and maintain retail stores and other businesses and benefit from these businesses.

• Nia (Purpose): to work collectively to build communities that restore greatness to Africans.

• Kuumba (Creativity): to find new and innovative ways to leave Afro-descendant communities in more beautiful and beneficial ways than the inherited community.

• Imani (Faith): the belief in God, family, heritage, leaders and others who will leave victory for Africans around the world.

Kwanzaa symbols

Kwanzaa symbols include:

• Mazao (crops): These crops symbolize the celebrations of the African harvest, as well as the rewards of productivity and collective labor.

• Mkeka (Mat): the mat symbolizes the base of the African diaspora: tradition and heritage.

• Kinara (candlestick): the candlestick symbolizes African roots.

• Muhindi (maize): maize represents children and the future that belongs to them.

• Mishumaa Saba (Seven candles): emblematic of Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of Kwanzaa. These candles embody the values ​​of the African diaspora.

• Kikombe cha Umoja (Cup of Unity): symbolizes the base, the beginning and the practice of unity.

• Zawadi (Gifts): represent the work and love of parents. It also symbolizes the commitments that parents make to their children.

• Bendera (Flag): the colors of the Kwanzaa flag are black, red and green. These colors were originally established as the colors of freedom and unity by Marcus Mosaih Garvey. Black is for the people; red, the struggles endured; and green, for the future and the hope of their struggles.

The importance of celebrating Kawanzaa

Celebrating Kwanzaa helps create a bond between friends and family, but it also raises awareness of what people can do better and how others can learn from all of this.

It helps people become better human beings while diving deeper into their roots by analyzing the movements of black power or simply how Africans live on a day-to-day basis.

Also, Kwanzaa celebrations are a time of reflection, but also a time for people to come together simply to become better people, not because they want to be more religious, but because they want to improve themselves.

Ultimately, Kawanzaa, becomes an important part of a child’s life as he grows older and can be passed down to other generations, showing that food, music, and more bring together a wider number of people to help each other out. be better: there is something beautiful about that.

