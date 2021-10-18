It is one of the most guarded buildings on Amazon. Products are developed here that won’t see the light of day for 2-3 years. Lab126 continues to surprise us with its new proposals.

For tech companies, their hardware development teams they are your most valuable asset. And the one that must be protected the most from the spies of competition and the drain of talent.

Amazon’s research and development team is called Lab126, and is made up of several thousand workers who have created all of the company’s products.

As Business Insider tells us, in Lab126 the Kindle, Fire TV devices, Amazon Fire tablets, Echo speakers, and others who have not reached Spain.

This Amazon smart speaker features a 5 “touch screen, dual HD camera, Alexa, and various smart features that it shares with other speakers in the company’s catalog.

But not all of them have been great sales successes. He also has some fiascos on his resume, like Amazon’s first (and last) mobile, the bizarre Fire Phone.

As we all know, Amazon was born because its founder, Jeff Bezos, had trouble finding books in traditional bookstores. So he decided to create an online book sales store in the 90s.

It was a great success, so in 2004 they considered going one step further: create an electronic book to be able to sell books in digital format.

The task was entrusted to Gregg zehr, an electronics engineer who had worked at Apple for nearly a decade. There he developed the first Powerbooks, notebooks that the company launched in the 1990s.

The new Kindle Paperwhite premium has a 6.8-inch screen, and 20% more power than the previous generation. Compared to the standard model, it has 32 GB of storage, Qi wireless charging and a light sensor.

Gregg Zehr formed a development team and settled in Sunnyvale, California. There they developed the Amazon Kindle ebook readers, which they introduced in 2007.

The company’s hardware, software, and operations development teams are at Lab126, reporting directly to AWS, Amazon’s powerful cloud software company.

The origin of the name Lab126 is very curious. Lab comes from, logically, laboratory. The 126 is more original. If you notice, the Amazon logo has a kind of smile or arrow that joins the letters A and Z. In the English alphabet, A is the letter 1 and Z is 26. That is why it is called Lab126.

Lab126 doesn’t just develop products. They are also thoroughly tested, subjecting them to all kinds of extreme tests, as we can see in this video:

Since they have implemented high performance computing (HPC) as well as machine learning in artificial intelligence, they are implementing new product ranges.

Soon Amazon will present its first televisions, as Business Insider unveiled in a scoop.

His latest creation is the controversial Astro robot, a personal assistant on wheels for the house.

Today Amazon does not have to compete only with other stores or hardware companies such as Apple or Samsung, but also with software companies such as Facebook and Google, which also launch their own products, beyond mobile phones.