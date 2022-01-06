The Livepeer cryptocurrency (LPT) is one of the least affected by the recent market crash, and if you want to know what their project is about, then you have to check out this analysis.

At the time of writing, LPT is trading at $ 41.86, accumulating a loss of 17.21% in the last 24 hours, but still maintaining a slight gain of 4.35% in the last 7 days.

Its market capitalization is $ 890 million, thus ranking 95th in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Fundamental Analysis: What is Livepeer and its LPT cryptocurrency?

Livepeer is the pioneer platform in fully decentralized live video streaming. It was launched in 2017, and since then it has kept working to become a viable blockchain alternative for today’s centralized broadcasting companies.

Due to the rapid growth of the live video streaming industry, the team behind this project seeks to harness the wave to introduce valuable decentralization to this market.

The protocol aims to streamline the content transmission processes, so it receives the work of the producers, is in charge of formatting it and distributing it to users and to other transmission platforms.

About the LPT token

The LPT token serves to coordinate and incentivize participants to ensure that the network is as cheap, effective, secure, reliable and useful as possible.

The LPT token is required to pay the cost of transcoding and distributing the videos. The more LPT you have, the more work you can do on the network for fees. Also, if you own this token, you can put it in staking to secure the network and provide liquidity for those who carry out the transcoding work, and thus earn rewards.

The Livepeer network is growing rapidly. Currently, there are 3,444 delegates securing the network and more are joining every day.

The development team recently conducted a 2nd round of funding in which they raised an additional $ 20 million in capital to further develop the project.

The interest in this platform, added to the rapid growth of the video transmission segment, make this project have a very interesting outlook.

Technical analysis of the LPT cryptocurrency

From the daily chart we see that the Livepeer token has been one of the least affected by the general bearish tide in the crypto market.

However, after strong bullish jumps, the price quickly rejected these attempts, creating a scenario where the exhaustion of buyers is evident.

Now it seems quite likely that LPT losses will spread in the short term. The closest support is at $ 38.50. If it loses, then the price could go in search of the next level of support, located at $ 34.09.

To think that the bulls have regained control in the short term, the resistance at $ 44.26 must be broken.

Technical analysis of the Livepeer cryptocurrency (LPT). Source: TradingView.

Medium / long term

For a more medium / long-term forecast, let’s review the weekly LPT vs USDT chart.

From this time frame we see that the dominant force is undoubtedly bullish, but it is getting into trouble due to a strong correction in process.

If we look a little to the left, we can clearly see that the strength of the buyers is quite dominant, so the fall of the last few months is a simple correction for now.

We still do not see clear signs that the price has reached the bottom of its fall, to resume its previous trend.

Right now it seems more likely that we will see some more sales in the short term. If the support at $ 35 holds, then we could think of a major rally in the near future. But for now, that support level is in jeopardy.

