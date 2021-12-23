. Lorne Michaels at the Kennedy Center Honors

Lorne Michaels’ net worth is $ 500 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is the television producer best known for creating “Saturday Night Live.”

He has been named an honoree at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors. As Kennedy Center President David M. Rubenstein said in a press release, “Lorne Michaels created the longest-lasting ‘must see television’ with ‘Saturday Night Live,’ a show that is both mirror and muse of life. in United States”.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Michaels created ‘Saturday Night Live’ and produces it for NBC

Celebrity Net Worth puts Michaels’ annual salary at $ 30 million, although there is no clear path to that figure. He is perhaps best known for creating “Saturday Night Live” and his television production work.

According to his IMDb account, he often works with the “Saturday Night Live” student. He produces on some of his current cast members’ side projects, such as Aidy Bryant’s “Shrill,” “Schmigadoon!” By Cecily Strong. and “Kenan” by Kenan Thompson.

He has also produced for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

2. Michaels produced films for Paramount and NBCUniversal

Michaels is also a film producer. For years he was associated with the production of Paramount films such as “Wayne’s World,” “Tommy Boy” and “A Night at the Roxbury,” reported Celebrity Net Worth. That partnership ended in April 2018, signing a development agreement with NBC Universal.

According to the outlet, beginning in 1999, all cast member contracts included a clause that would give his production company, SNL Films, “the first choice in the actor’s first three films.”

3. Michaels started his career as a television screenwriter

After graduating from the University of Toronto, Michaels moved to Los Angeles, Biography.com reported. Some of her early IMDb credits include “Barris & Company,” “The Beautiful Phyllis Diller Show,” “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” and “The Jim Nabors Hour.”

According to Biography.com, Michaels teamed up with compatriot Hart Pomerants in 1970 to create “The Hart and Lorne Terrific Hour” for the Canadian Broadcasting Company. The series was short-lived, but in 1975 he was hired to create a show to replace reruns of “The Tonight Show,” leading to the creation of the famous sketch show.

4. Michaels has two properties is New York

Michaels owns an apartment in the city and a home in East Hampton, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which cited tax records.

The outlet reported that her apartment at The Brentmore overlooks Central Park. The building boasts a star-studded roster of residents, including Robert De Niro, Sting, and Clive Davis. Celebrity Net Worth added that the sale offsets would put the property’s value in your apartment at around $ 25 million.

The 77-year-old executive had his custom home built in Amagansett, New York, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sitting on a little over 3 acres, the outlet wrote: “It has a huge lawn and is a short walk down a private path to the beach.”

5. Michaels has been married three times

In his personal life, Michaels has been married three times. According to Biography.com, he was married to Rosie Schuster from 1973 to 1980 and Susan Forristal from 1984 to 1987 before marrying Alice Barry.

She married Barry, her former assistant, in 1992 when she was 50 years old. Together they share three children: Sophie, Edward and Henry.

