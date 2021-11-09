The evolution in everything related to Smart TV screens is enormous with each passing year. In a short time, new technologies appear that threaten the best of the moment. Well, one of the latter is the Mini LED, a new type of high-quality screen, but better an OLED?

There are two types of screens for today’s televisions that are: OLED and LED LCD. Within each technology there are different variants and specifically within the LCD LEDs there has been an evolution called Mini LED.

We can consider two big doubts about this new technology. The first is whether it will be able to improve on the original it derived from and the second is whether it will be able to outshine OLED displays.

Let’s see all the information and from there, you can decide if one type or another convinces you more.

Mini LED

Maybe term Mini LED (light emitting diode) not too clear what the technology is, but it really is an evolution of screens LCD, to improve some of the main drawbacks of these.

The evolutions we have experienced of LCDs are many like LED, QLED, MicroLED, or NanoCell screens, all of them based on what the basic LED LCDs are.

LCD screens use tubes of cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFL) to illuminate. Those that are LCD LEDs (which manufacturers often refer to simply as LEDs) are different, since they use backlighting technology.

That is, instead of CCFL tubes, LED displays come with light emitting diodes, which allows them to have a better shine.

Once we know this, we will better understand what is the change that they have made in the Mini LED screens. The difference is based on the fact that the LEDs used by this new technology are smaller.

This means that to cover the same screen are used many more LEDs, something that gives many more attenuation zones.

For example, an 86-inch 8K TV would have approximately 30,000 LED lights with about 2,500 dimming zones.

Advantages of Mini LED over normal LED

Mini LEDs have certain advantages over those panels that use conventional LED technology.

Although the screen of Mini LED TVs are based on LEDs, evolution has placed it well ahead, for several reasons:

The first and most obvious advantage is the substantial difference in maximum brightness between both technologies. At this point where there is no possible comparison. Mini LED panels provide a better contrast. This is because the increase in attenuation zones is enormous. The control over backlight it is much more precise and subtle on Mini LED panels, so the image gains depth. The New evolution blacks are better and deeper. Mini LEDs can give much more detail in dark images for the best treatment of both light and blacks.

OLED

The OLED displays (Organic Light-Emitting Diode, or what is the same, organic light-emitting diode) are those that are called organic by the carbon film inside the panel.

This type of technology is characterized by a type of flat light emission with several organic films that are placed between 2 conductors, since pixels can be turned on and off completely individually.

These are some panels that do not need the backlight to have a powerful glow, since they are capable of emitting their own light.

The reason you do not need the backlight is because unlike LED panels, which to express any color light the panel, in the case of OLEDs, each pixel is able to play with this fact.

That is, if OLED screens have to emit a totally black color turn off the pixels directly, so the black is much deeper, pure and real. For the rest of the colors they do not need as many layers and the light is emitted individually through an RGB filter.

With a size of 55 inches and the latest OLED technology, the LG OLED E9 is one of LG’s top OLED televisions, but maintaining a very contained price for its category. This makes it one of the most interesting and attractive OLED televisions of the moment.

Mini LED vs. OLED

Both technologies, despite the evolution of Mini LEDs, still have notable differences.

Basically we have already told you, since the panels Mini LED they use backlightIn your case much smaller LEDs, but you still need it. Being a smaller LED, it achieves a contrast, a brightness and some really very well achieved blacks.

The OLED displays they do not need the backlight as we have already seen, since each pixel is independent and can emit or not, depending on what you need. The contrast in this technology is higher, the blacks are perfect and the image quality it is at a very good level.

So which one is better?

We want to make it clear that both technologies are really good and in both cases we will achieve exceptional image quality to watch our favorite movies or what we want.

But starting from there, OLED technology is better than Mini LED, yes, this latest twist of LED screens wins in certain aspects.

For example, in what are the brightness levels, the Mini LED are clearly above, as there are televisions with this technology that can reach 2,000 nits, for the 900 nits maximum from OLEDs.

Another facet where Mini LED televisions clearly win is in longevity of the panels.

Philips OLED + 934 is one of the latest Philips OLED TVs equipped with the 3rd generation P5 Pro processor which achieves truly impressive picture quality. It features a three-sided Ambilight system that creates an atmosphere of light around the screen.

The Achilles tendon of OLED TVs is durability no problem with any pixel, although in recent times that has improved a lot, but it continues to happen.

Panels with LED technology are more durable in this regard, since the individual illumination of the OLED panels causes the pixels to degrade more easily.

But what is clear is that in many ways OLEDs clearly win the fightBecause they have much purer and truer blacks, the image uses individual pixel capacities, contrast is higher, viewing angles are much better, and response times are higher.

Now that you have all the data and that you are informed, it is time for you to make your own decisions and be the one to decide what technology you want for your next Smart TV.

You can tell us which one you have decided on in our social networks.