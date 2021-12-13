

Mortadella is an Italian culinary heritage. It is made with neck and pork, usually pistachios and peppercorns are added to elevate its flavor.

Photo: Santa Emilia Vinhos / Creative Commons

In the last few months Mortadella has grown in popularity and it is no secret to say that it is everywhere. Across the United States it is used as an attractive and different filling in all types of sandwiches, such as the iconic New Orleans muffuletta and is even used as a pizza topping and as a novelty item on some finer restaurant menus. It is undeniable to say that mortadella is the cold meat of the momentIn fact, curiously enough, it has been immortalized in shirts, caps, socks and other items. The reality is that people who love mortadella really love it and quite the opposite of the perception that was had years ago: when you acquire a quality mortadella it is a delicious sausage that elevates the personality of any dish. The truth is that many people are not so clear about what it is and how it is made, based on it We undertook the task of investigating everything about the popular and most original girl in sausages.

What is bologna, really?

The mortadella is a large-format emulsified pork sausage. The truth is that it is a product with which butchers are not familiar, in principle because it is a processed meat. This means that the pork is finely minced into a smooth paste, placed in a casing, and steamed until everything is cooked through and uniform. The mortadella gets its speckled look as a result of the fat, the pistachios (often added in higher quality versions but not always) and the black peppercorns mixed with the meat. According to experts, pork neck fat is the star ingredient in mortadella, the main reason is that it has a high melting point, so it will stay tender and without melting while it cooks: This gives the mortadella its characteristic silky texture. Due to its fat content and composition, it is common for people who love mortadella to prefer to consume it cut into thin, paper-like slices.

On the origin of its peculiar name, there is a hypothesis in which on the etymology of the word mortadella: It comes from the Latin mortarium or mortar, which refers to the tool in which the meat is crushed. There is another reference in which the word is believed to be derived from the Latin term farcimen myrtatum, which refers to a myrtle berry-flavored sausage. This was a common addition centuries ago, in early versions of mortadella when peppercorns were less accessible. Since myrtle is known as myrtle in Italian, myrtle became the word mortadella.

Where does mortadella originate from?

The mortadella is originally an Italian creation, although there is also an American-made mortadella from famous suppliers such as Tempesta Artisan Salumi and Olympia Provisions. That is why for years there has been some confusion in the United States about mortadella. However, honor to whom honor deserves: mortadella is a heritage from Italy to the world. Italians are undeniably known for their immense gastronomic culture and cooking talent, so it is not surprising to say that in Italy there is not a single mortadella, they have many delicious variants.

As usual, They are made from 100% pork but with regional variations. And that is why it is a product that is usually compared to ham, since it is a general term that refers to various varieties such as prosciutto di Parma, prosciutto di San Daniele and others.

The type of mortadella that is usually consumed in the United States is the Bologna mortadella. A variety bearing a protected geographical indication certifying that it was manufactured in specific regions of Italy using particular standards. And although the mortadella shares a name with the Italian city, that sandwich meat is more of an American creation; often attributed to German immigrants and can be prepared with any type of meat or a combination of meats.

How to choose a quality mortadella?

For years there was a misperception about mortadella, and the main reason is associated with low-quality variants. To select a quality mortadella it will always be appropriate to request a test at the supermarket or gourmet store, since Its quality is mainly noticeable by the mouthfeel. Therefore, it is advisable to look for a type of meat that feels soft in the mouth and has a consistent texture, without defined pieces in each bite. Remember that you are looking for a soft meat, with a silky texture, very rich in flavor and fat. That’s a sign of a more controlled cooking method, as cooking over too high a heat or too aggressively will give the final product a more grainy texture.

Ideally, you won’t find those versions on the deli counter, as producers must do quality checks. In addition, the mortadella should have a slight sweetness and a strong but pleasant smell, especially fresh.

Regarding its uses, the reality is that they are numerous. If we go to the more traditional side, in Bologna you will often find it sandwiched between rolls at lunch: only bread and mortadella is the most traditional. Alternatively, you can also find mortadella cut into thicker cubes and eaten as is during appetizer time. This latest version can be used in numerous ways in various recipes, especially when buying a large piece and cutting it at home to cook.

The mortadella is also a great addition: on the charcuterie boards, various pasta dishes (both as filling and in sauces) salty complement) and it is an ingredient widely used in Italy to make meatballs. The truth is that one of its most iconic uses and for which so many people love it, is as cold meat for sandwich filling, in a particular way it goes wonderfully with focaccia. Although the reality is that mortadella goes wonderfully in numerous recipes that are full of flavor, such as soups, creams, sauces, garnishes, salads, stews, stuffed potatoes, pastas and stir-fries. Many use it as an alternative to bacon, largely because of its fat content. So now you know, mortadella is one of the star ingredients of the season.

