It seems like an impossible combination, but it has become a trend on social networks, and on nutrition websites. What is coffee with mushrooms?

The mushrooms Y mushrooms They have been used for thousands of years to cure different types of ailments, mainly in Asia.

Perhaps because they are two difficult concepts to associate, the coffee with mushrooms It is a relatively recent phenomenon, but one that has become a trend in the last 2 or 3 years, recommended by nutritionists around the world.

Actually, it is not much of a mystery: it is simply about add a certain type of mushroom powder to coffee. What is the purpose? What benefits does it bring, with respect to a conventional coffee?

Of course, not just any mushroom will do, nor are they added as is to coffee.

As explained by the nutrition website Verywellfit, to prepare coffee with mushrooms four varieties of mushrooms are used: Reishi, Chaga, Lion’s Mane, and Cordyceps.

These mushrooms are dehydrated, pulverized, and mixed with coffee to obtain a drink that has the same taste of coffee. That is, it does not taste like mushrooms, since this mushroom powder hardly alters the flavor.

Currently it can be found both in instant format, as ground, or even in capsules. On Amazon it is for sale as ground coffee with mushrooms for about 19 euros.

And what do mushrooms add to coffee?

First of all, this preparation has less caffeine, because part of the coffee is replaced by mushroom powder. Therefore it is recommended for people who like coffee, but bear caffeine poorly.

In addition, the selected mushrooms have abundant antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, such as B vitamins, vitamin D, selenium, copper, potassium, and phosphorus.

They also contain substances such as polysaccharides that have anti-inflammatory and anticancer effects. And they help fight stress.

How to make mushroom coffee

An important fact is that people who take medication, especially if they are medicines against diabetes, you should consult your doctor before drinking coffee with mushrooms, because mushrooms have substances that can interfere with or enhance certain medications.

You should also consult with your doctor if you suffer kidney stone problems.

The coffee with mushrooms it is prepared exactly like a conventional coffee. Normally they sell it mixed (the mushrooms with the coffee), so you just have to prepare it with boiling water or in a coffee maker, depending on whether it is soluble coffee, or ground coffee or in capsules.