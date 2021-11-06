11/06/2021 at 09:02 CET

The researcher at the National Museum of Natural Sciences and director of Global Change at the CSIC, David Vieites, alert to the situation of species, including humans, on the planet due to climate change. The scientist warns that the neoliberal economic model is a threat to the future of humanity and advocates changing the current model. He also considers that, instead of stopping emissions (zero balance), they should be reduced, despite the fact that this objective is not even in the political debate. Ana Iglesias has carried out this interview for the CSIC.

Q: How is climate change going to affect species?

A: There are many species in the world that are going to be affected. Three things can happen to them when environmental conditions worsen. One is that they can move to better areas, that is what happens with many species of birds or in the sea, where fish stocks are continuously moving. But these environmental conditions may not be suitable and they cannot be moved. Then come the other two options. One is to adapt, for example by changing behavior, such as going from being daytime to being nocturnal. The other possibility is extinction. We are working with the Pyrenean frog, which is an endangered Pyrenean endemism and especially in Madagascar, which is an area of ​​very high diversity with species that live in very specific areas. They will probably be greatly affected by any environmental alteration, both climatic and by other human actions such as cuts of vegetation.

Q: What are bulk distribution changes?

A: They are those in which the range of a species changes almost completely. This is happening right now. A very easy to understand example is that of fish stocks. There are many fish species that were previously abundant in tropical and temperate areas that are migrating north. That is, we have to go to other areas to fish that species. That’s why we have more and more sightings of tropical fish in waters like those of Galicia and Portugal, and those that were here are appearing in Greenland and Iceland.

Q: Are we people under a threat of massive distribution change?

A: Yes. Also, on several fronts. One of the most obvious is the rise in sea level. Much of the world’s population is concentrated on the coasts. There has been a massive movement to coastal areas in the last 50 or 60 years. And many of these coastal areas are threatened and already being flooded by rising sea levels. There are islands in the Pacific that are going to disappear and the population is already looking for other places to go, but this is going to be a massive problem. Then the climatic conditions that are generating this great change go in a direction in which we have much more frequent and intense extreme climatic phenomena; heat waves, extreme rains, cyclones, etc., and aridification in many areas that are turning into deserts. The human population is already suffering from that. And in the same way that other species can respond by moving or not, in humans it is the same.

P: But not everyone has the ability to move.

A: Those who have the capacity, economic in this case, can move to more prosperous areas, which are usually not only climatic, but are developed countries. They try to cross borders and that has brutal socio-economic and geopolitical implications because in this century there will be massive migrations of many people to Europe, the United States, etc. It is an obvious problem that will get worse if it is not addressed. On the other hand, there are those who cannot move. In places like Saudi Arabia they have the resources to adapt, in this case technologically -which is the adaptation capacity that humans have- such as air conditioning and infrastructures. The problem comes when these climatic conditions occur in very poor countries where they do not have the capacity for technological adaptation. And that is what is happening now in places like southern Madagascar, where there are approximately one million people in danger of starvation because they have been drought for ten years. They have nothing to eat, and many of them are eating locusts (insects), but many people are going to starve because they have no resources.

P: With people it is already much more complex than deepening the pond.

A: Yes. But that they do not have technology does not mean that technology does not exist. The commitment of the Paris Agreement and that of many nations was to invest in those areas to also prevent this population movement. What developed countries have to do is what always comes out in the United Nations Conferences on Climate Change (COP) and it is always difficult to do; drop money. The technology is there, and there is money to spare, because it has been seen in the covid-19 crisis that if necessary, what is not there is spent. What is lacking is the political and social will to do so.

Q: Why is it important to conserve ecosystems as a whole?

A: Species do not work independently. People create monocultures, that is, we take a series of species and reproduce them everywhere. It is this production model that impoverishes the planet. If we want it to continue working we have to maintain the ecosystems and the biodiversity that remains. Also from an economic point of view it is necessary to preserve these ecosystems because most of the products we have are of natural origin. And in the more diverse areas where there are more species, it is more likely that there will be more products and more services that may be useful in the future. If we lose a piece of rainforest where there are a thousand species, we are losing a thousand opportunities that we may not yet know of to obtain something that is crucial such as the cure for cancer, which is possibly in an unknown ant, as in the Sean Connery movie. And let’s not forget that some of the ecosystems, such as those tropical rainforests, influence the global climate. Losing it is going to influence the rainfall in Europe and that is dangerous.

Q: When you talk about economics, it draws more attention than if you say the same in a science or environment context.

A: All this has been talked about since the 70s, but then it was “the crazy hippies who are protesting & rdquor ;. It is curious that now it is already leading to an economic issue and in fact there are news of the disappearance of species from an economic point of view because they affect the market. When we get to this point where it goes from “hippies protesting & rdquor; a “my bread rises & rdquor; change the thing. Neoliberalism is an aggressive model, the “for himself who can”. The inequalities grow and the benefits are left to a few at the cost of fleeing the others. One only has to think of the natural resources of Africa, which have been plundered for centuries and still are. Right now we are behaving like a predator with unlimited food and that is not the case. The planet is limited. We are at a point where either we stop extracting everything or we are shooting ourselves in the foot and we will end up with a very big global problem that can lead to the greatest crisis in human history. That it can be in this century.

Q: Sustainable development?

A: I don’t know who invented that combination of words, but you cannot develop and sustain yourself at the same time, it is an oxymoron. It’s like the zombie, you can’t be dead and living at the same time, that only happens in movies. Either you are dead or you are alive. Either you grow or you sustain yourself. Capitalism is development and sustainability is stasis. The system must be refounded. This is a task for developed countries and it has to be done with a lot of social pressure so that part of those benefits and what we have “won & rdquor; In all this time I turned to the people who have less. That is going to benefit us all. Seeing how we do that is what should be discussed in places like COP26.

Q: What should come out of this COP to go well?

A: The same thing that was said in the previous ones is going to be said: the world is heating up. The scientific basis is better because we know more and more, but the underlying message is the same. In all COPs, politicians make promises that they then fail to fulfill and with too long deadlines, for the next one to do so in the next administration. This is what happened with Obama and Trump. Obama commits himself to some things, the next one comes, he breaks down and leaves the Paris agreement. Now comes the second of Obama and comes back in, but twelve years have passed and we are still the same. What is needed in these encounters are fewer words and more deeds. Let them say how much money they are going to spend on what things and do it. On the other hand, it is going to be a fantastic opportunity for the small communities that always go to the COPs and are heard, at least during this period.

Q: The question is whether emissions will be reduced enough.

A: On the issue of reducing emissions, there is talk of the net zero balance, but the negative balance is not mentioned. Imagine that you have a full glass of water and you pour more until it is about to overflow. Suddenly you stop emissions and turn them into that net zero balance. That is, you put a drop and you take a drop. Very well, you have reduced the balance to zero, but be careful, the glass is already full. That CO2 in the atmosphere will continue to heat the planet there. What is really necessary would be for the balance to be negative, to fix more gases than I emit. And that doesn’t even arise right now. The net zero balance is already almost a utopia, but what must also be considered is how to return that atmospheric CO2 to the earth where it was. In the end, oil is hydrocarbons, they are based on carbon that when burned is released into the atmosphere. What would be required is unbearable social pressure on politicians to force them to take the measures they do not want to take.

Main photo: David Vieites

