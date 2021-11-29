A novel variant of COVID has been discovered in Botswana and has been labeled by scientists as a worrisome variant that deserves its own name, Omicron.

The pandemic is not over yet. After a really tough year 2020 with confinements, it seemed that 2021 was going to end closer to normal, but that short will not fall. Every day the incidence increases around the world and a new variant has also been found that is worrying specialists.

This new mutation of Covid-19 is named Omicron and has scientists in check due to the large number of mutations it has accumulated. These mutations focus on the transmission and survival of the disease, as Vinod Balasubramaniam explains, a virologist at Monash University in Malaysia.

“They include E484A, K417N and N440K (types of mutations), which are associated with helping the virus to escape detection by antibodies. (…) Making it problematic for the immune response induced by vaccines”, the scientist clarified.

In South Africa, the Omicron variant has been known to infect a 30% of Gauteng province in a very short time. Doctors in the area say the resulting illness is mild, but contagion is high.

According to some experts, with the Delta variant being the most problematic in recent months, it could come from there, but Trevor Bedford, a researcher who studies the evolution of viruses, says that Omicron has not emerged from a recent variant.

“This extremely long branch (> 1 year) indicates a prolonged period of circulation in a geography with poor genomic surveillance (which would rule out South Africa) or continuous evolution in a chronically infected individual before spreading to the population again, “Bedford explains.

Is it really dangerous?

The Omicron variant was spotted very early thanks to the South African surveillance system. Although that also means that there is no certain answer to its possible consequences or cure.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, noted in an interview with The Washington Post that Omicron could be anything from catastrophic to inconsequential.

Is it possible to get coronavirus through water? Let’s see what the probabilities are, and the measures to be taken when we go to the pool or to a beach.

They do not want to scare people and that is why they are not raising all the alarms, but also they want to be cautious in their speeches.

At the moment we do not know what the real consequences of Omicron are, but we will continue to report. We must all be careful and remember some of the measures that were taken last year so that there are no massive infections.