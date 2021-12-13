In the last year OnlyFans has captured media attention. Mainly, the news related to the platform has focused on reporting the celebrities who have opened an account, as well as detailing how much some celebrities earn on OnlyFans.

The media make it clear that it is a social network in which nudity and erotic and sexual content can be published, but in many cases the information does not go any further.

For this reason, you may be wondering what is OnlyFans, how does it work, what is its business model and why has it become so popular in recent months.

During isolation, many of us are turning to video games to pass the time. But playing in company is always more fun than doing it alone, so we leave you a list of apps that you can play with your partner

If you have heard about this social network for adults but you are not very clear about the concept, keep reading because in this report we are going to explain you everything you need to know about OnlyFans.

Everything you need to know about OnlyFans

What is OnlyFans?

What is Only Fans is the first question asked by people who hear about the platform in the media. Is about an adults-only social network where content creators share erotic or sexual images and videos of all types and categories.

And, unlike conventional social networks, this platform not only does not censor these contents, but they are its main claim.

Nevertheless, not everything published on OnlyFans is erotic. There are also accounts of renowned chefs, artists or fitness stars who have a profile and share photos and videos with their followers.

Although there are free channels, in most cases, in order to access content, users have to become fans of the person who publishes them. For it, they have to subscribe to the profile and pay a monthly fee, The amount of which is set by the creator within minimum and maximum margins established by the platform.

Have you heard of Omegle but are not sure what it is? We tell you what it is and how one of the most dangerous social networks that you should avoid works.

Even though the popularity of Only Fans has skyrocketed recently, It is not a newly created service. The platform was born in 2016 and initially it was not a social network for adults, but a meeting point between artists and their followers.

The idea was to offer a place where the artists will provide their fans with exclusive content, which they could access in exchange for a monthly subscription.

But the initial approach changed course in 2018. Leonid Radvinsky, owner of the live sex website MyFreeCams, bought 75% of Only Fans and became the director of the platform, giving him the identity he has today. today.

In May 2020, Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, claimed that the adult social network had more than 30 million registered users. Subscriptions grew incredibly during the pandemic: only the month of April they increased more than 50%, and the number of creators also rose like foam until reaching 450,000 at that time.

How does OnlyFans work?

In Onlyfans there are two types of user: fans and content creators, and in both cases it is necessary to be over 18 years of age to access the social network.

Fans can create their account for free to explore the people who are publishing content on the platform, but as we said, to have access to the photos and videos that are shared, it is necessary to subscribe and pay the monthly fee set by the creator.

Apart from seeing the content that the creators are publishing, fans can receive paid messages with photos or premium videos, and to be able to view them they have to make an additional outlay.

In addition, they can also write private messages to request personalized requests, such as photos or videos with certain characteristics, and the creator can provide them with this content in exchange for an extra payment called a tip.

Menéame is a community focused on current news, stories and curiosities that users themselves publish, for others to vote on and upload to the cover. Let’s see how it came about, and what are the reasons for its success.

At Onlyfans, anyone can become a content creator. All you have to do is create a free account and verify the registration with a selfie that allows the platform to confirm the identity of the user.

Once this is done, the next step in OnlyFans is to set the monthly subscription fee for fans, and start uploading content to attract followers.

And how much money do you earn at Onlyfans? Content creators receive income in three ways: subscription fee, paid messages, and tips. The subscription amount can range from $ 4.99 to $ 49.99, and according to the platform you can earn up to $ 7,495 per month.

Beyond subscriptions, creators can also earn money from paid messages and tips. Fans have to pay up to $ 100 for paid messages, while the tip limit can go up to $ 200.

The daily spending of the fans cannot exceed 500 dollars in the case of new users, but if they have been using the social network in a stable way for a while, this limit is increased (although it is not specified what the maximum would be in this case).

And how is the Onlyfans payment system? Creators receive 80% of their earnings from their earnings, including subscribers, paid messages, and tips.

The remaining 20% ​​covers referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services.

The OnlyFans boom

As we said at the beginning, OnlyFans is not a new platform, but until recently it was not that popular. The boom of the adult social network comes as a result of confinement. Last April, Beyoncé released a solidarity remix of Savage with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the proceeds of which were earmarked for charitable purposes due to the pandemic.

In the lyrics of the song we find a reference to OnlyFans, and as Stokely explains on BuzzFeed News, At that time, the platform registered some 200,000 new users a day and between 7,000 and 8,000 new content creators.

And why has the quarantine fueled the meteoric growth of OnlyFans? On the one hand, home confinement and social distancing measures have favored the consumption of adult content by users.

It is the reference forum on the Internet. This is where things happen before anywhere. We teach you to use it so as not to lose yourself in its immensity.

From the point of view of content creators, porn industry professionals, models, influencers, and other famous people have seen in OnlyFans a way out of the labor and economic problems derived from the restrictions of the pandemic.

In the absence of projects and job opportunities, they have discovered that this social network can be a true gold mine in which it is possible to earn thousands of dollars a month publishing erotic or sexual content.

How much money do celebrities make at OnlyFans?

At OnlyFans anyone can earn money, but Thanks to its popularity, celebrities have a better chance of getting stratospheric figures.

One of the most notorious cases is that of Bella Thorne, the popular former Disney girl. The actress joined the platform in August 2020, managed to earn more than a million dollars in the first 24 hours and added more than two million dollars in less than a week.

The problem is that the fans were very unhappy. He promised nudes for $ 200, but followers received photos of Thorne in underwear.

This caused a wave of payment refunds from fans, which led the platform to change its payment policy to creators, which today have restrictions that limit the amount they can charge and how quickly They can reap the benefits of your content.

We give you some tips to download any Facebook video from all your devices and without the need for other applications.

There are many other content creators who make a lot of money on Only Fans. Ellie-Jean Coffey, a former pro surfer, managed to amass $ 3 million in three months. Aella, an adult film actress, has more than 26,000 fans and earns around $ 100,000 per month.

Erica North is another recognized star of the social network with more than 150,000 fans. From February 2019 to November 2020, he generated more than $ 215,000 with his account, about $ 14,000 a month.

In Spain, various well-known faces have confessed to making large amounts of money in OnlyFans. Daniela Blume is one of the celebrities who obtain the most benefits on the national scene, and affirms that she earned 20,000 euros in a single day.

The controversy with pornographic content

But in August 2021 there was an important debate in OnlyFans that will have a series of consequences that are difficult to foresee: OnlyFans stopped admitting pornographic content on the platform for a few days.

The reason for this change was born from the need to seek more financing and the problems that investors have put them and banks due to their theme, such as PayPal. Putting money on an erotic website is permissible, but on one with pornographic content it involves a significant risk and they do not want to associate their name with these practices.

In addition, in order to ward off controversies, OnlyFans was asked that all people who offered sex were identified and demonstrate that they are of legal age, something that is almost impossible for the platform.

However, days later they returned to the previous situation and stated that OnlyFans once again allowed sexually explicit content on their platform. It seems that the reaction to the veto of this content showed them the problem that they could experience in terms of the exit of users and influencers.

It is not known what will happen from now on or how they will carry out the negotiation to survive as a company, what is clear is that any modification in the terms of this content can forever change how the platform is.