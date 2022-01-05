01/05/2022

On at 13:13 CET

Marina Borràs

You have probably heard about the bad consequences of overstimulation or hyperstimulation in children, even in us adults. This overstimulation affects many different areas of our day-to-day lives, but do we really know what it means and what its effects are?

We could define overstimulation as reception or excessive exposure to stimuli that produce a strong sensory reaction. It can be all kinds of stimuli: technological, light, movement, taste & mldr;

The effects of overstimulation are summarized, as the researcher and popularizer Catherine L’Ecuyer points out, in that “with overstimulation, the sensitivity decreases, the feeling threshold rises and we need more and more stimuli & rdquor ;. That is, when we get used to receiving so many stimuli, each time we need to receive more quantity and more intensity to “satisfy & rdquor; or even entertain our brain.

We are going to put several examples of overstimulation so that we can see more clearly in which areas this process can occur and in what way.

Technological overstimulation

It’s possibly the area we’ve heard the most about when it comes to overstimulation. In this case, technology (television, video games, smartphones, social networks & mldr;) offers us a large number of stimuli that cause our brain to be exposed to constant signals of movement, light, sound & mldr; instantaneously and almost without rest for our senses.

This reception of stimuli in the brain of a child, which is in full development, is especially worrying, since it greatly affects the ability to concentrate. As Catherine told us at one of our events, “Prolonged exposure to rapid image changes during the first few years of life would condition the mind to higher stimulus levels, leading to inattention later in life”.

That is, if children get used to receiving intense stimuli during the first years of their life from tablets, mobiles, televisions and other devices, later it will be more likely that it will be difficult for them to pay attention in class, concentrate by reading a book or have fun with a board game.

The psychiatrist Marian Rojas told us at our event in Madrid that “attention is placed on the prefrontal cortex and, when a baby is born, it is deeply immature”. “The prefrontal cortex of a baby is activated by three things: light, sound and movement& rdquor ;. Just what technological devices offer. Then, as this prefrontal cortex matures, we hope that children will be able to pay attention to immobile, non-luminous objects, that they learn to wait patiently in the waiting room, etc. But this becomes complicated if since childhood their attention has been saturated with very intense stimuli.

In addition, Marian told us that the brain works with a mechanism called “Use it or lose it & rdquor; (use it or lose it). To explain what it was, he asked us a question: “Who among us is better oriented since we use Google Maps to go anywhere? & Rdquor ;. Therefore, “the more the prefrontal cortex is stimulated with an external tool, the worse it works in the brain”.

Video games and pornography

Catherine L’Ecuyer cited a 2007 study to explain how this process also occurred with other elements such as video games and the consumption of pornographic content. This study showed that there is a correlation between violent video game consumption and low sensitivity. The people who participated in this study had certain similar characteristics, such as more difficulty recognizing the joy on a person’s face, for example. As Catherine explained, “the ability to perceive joy on a face requires sensitivity, empathy. Violence anesthetizes that sensitivity& rdquor ;. Therefore, continued exposure to video games causes “sensitivity to drop, the threshold of feeling increases and we need more and more violent stimuli to be able to feel something & rdquor ;.

Regarding pornography, the overstimulation process follows the same pattern. “Pornography seeks to achieve continuous states of excitement & rdquor ;, which triggers a search for experiences that reproduce the ideal that they have seen thousands of times on their screens, but that, in real life, does not exist. Heike Freire, psychologist and expert in educational innovation told us that “numerous studies explain how, by altering the biochemistry of the brain and its reward system, pornography is highly addictive. Its continued use generates a kind of confusion between reality and fiction & rdquor ;.

Thus, as happens in other cases, continued exposure to pornographic content makes it necessary to consume more and more in order to reach the state of excitement that was achieved at the beginning. And real life seems much more boring, less pleasant, paradoxically: more false.

Overstimulation of the palate

We have already seen several cases in which overstimulation has negative effects that end up affecting different aspects of the daily lives of our sons and daughters (and ours, of course). However, the technological factor does not have to always be present, there are other types of overstimulation that have little to do with digital devices.

We are talking about overstimulation of the taste buds. Catherine also spoke about this in her presentation. “In 2011 a study was carried out that consisted of giving sugary sodas to a group of people for a month. Once this study was completed, they realized that these people had more difficulty perceiving flavors, because they had been exposed to a very high dose of sugar & rdquor ;.

The same occurs with children who, despite the myth, are not born hating some foods, such as vegetables, and worshiping others, such as junk food. Therefore, in the same way that it happened in the previous cases, “when the taste is overstimulated, the sensitivity decreases, the feeling threshold rises and that child needs more and more artificial stimuli to be able to perceive the qualities of the food & rdquor ;.

In short, on the one hand, we must be very careful with the use that we allow our children to make of screens and technological devices. But also with the eating habits that we follow at home and, of course, with the example that we give them every day. Let’s try to cultivate their attention, their curiosity, the importance of details, knowing how to wait, savoring food and the moments of life. In this way, we will educate children who learn to live and feel, and not children who live under the effects of anesthesia.