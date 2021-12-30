

Because it is cured with salt, spices, and lactic acid, pepperoni has a salty, tangy, and tangy taste. The texture is clearly chewy, which is one reason for cutting it so finely.

Photo: Photo by Carissa Gan on Unsplash / Unsplash

All automatically when we think of pepperoni, we imagine a succulent pizza with melted cheese. And with good reason, pepperoni has been the most popular topping for this iconic, globally loved dish for years. However, we rarely stop to think about what it is, its origin and peculiar production process. Pepperoni is a dry, cured, and spiced sausage made from beef and pork. As with all hot dogs and cold cuts, making pepperoni requires using the correct cuts of meat to get the correct ratio of meat and fat. In the particular case of pepperoni, that ratio can range around 70-30% fat. Another important aspect is that to achieve the desired and characteristic texture: neither too thick nor too fine, means that the meat and fat should be ground to a granulation of about 2 to 3 millimeters.

The truth is that sausages have existed for centuries, and from the beginning their creation was very valuable since it is a product that can be preserved without refrigeration. In the days of the Roman Empire, the Romans cured meats with seasonings and spices to avoid having to fish for their meat on a daily basis. There is even evidence of cured meat dating back to 40,000 BC. C. according to the cave paintings of Sicily. These cave paintings suggest that evaporated salt from seawater and ash was used to dry the meat. Over time, curing meats has become a popular form of food preservation. In Europe, countless sausage variations were created with this form of preservation, including spicy red meats in Italy that inspired the making of pepperoni in America.

What is known about the origin of pepperoni is that It was invented in New York City by Italian butchers and pizzerias who came to the city in the early 1900s. The origin of pepperoni actually started as a build-up of spicy sausage recipes and was considered an exotic pizza side dish until gas ovens became popular in the 1950s.

How is pepperoni made?

Once they have the correct cuts of meat to make this emblematic sausage, they are ground until obtaining a fine ground meat and this it is combined with seasonings that include salt, sugar, and spices such as paprika and garlic powder. Among the most peculiar data on the manufacturing process, it is known that this mixture is inoculated with a culture of lactobacillus bacteria, which produces lactic acid, a crucial ingredient for curing sausage and giving pepperoni its distinctive tangy flavor. It is worth mentioning that Lactobacillus is the same bacteria used to make yogurt and cheese, and it is also produced by wild yeast in a sourdough starter.

Subsequently, the ground meat mixture is stuffed into sausage casings and the final stuffed product is hung on racks in a smokehouse where they are exposed to warm (around 77ºF) and humid air, which triggers the fermentation process. Lactobacillus begins to consume the sugar in the seasoning, producing lactic acid. In addition to imparting flavor, lactic acid prevents the growth of harmful bacteria that cause food poisoning. After fermentation, the sausages are smoked, usually with maple and walnut chips. Fermentation and smoking can take up to five days. After this, the sausages are transferred to a drying room, where they are dried for a few more days. At this point, if the pepperoni is intended to be used as a pizza topping, they are sliced ​​and then packaged. In other places, such as some gourmet stores, they prefer to have the whole piece and slice it, in order to keep the product as fresh as possible.

A rather curious fact: the thickness of the slices determines whether they will “hollow out” when the pizza cooks. Cupping happens when pepperoni slices roll around the edges, forming a kind of cup, giving the edges a crunchy texture while allowing the fat from the pepperoni to build up in the center rather than spread across the pizza.

Most pepperoni sausages are prepared the same way, any other ingredient changes are always noted on the label. For example, in the United States, if the pepperoni has been made with turkey meat, it should always be indicated. However, the basic ingredients in the preparation of pepperoni are:

– Ground pork

– Ground meat, can be pork or beef

– Salt

– Insta Cure

– Red pepper powder

– Allspice powder

– Anise powder

– Garlic

– Sugar

– Pork tripe

Salt and sodium nitrate are specifically included for the curing process nitrate is used to give the distinctive red color. The truth is that pepperoni is one of the most popular cold cuts of all time, although its use in pizza is indisputable. The reality is that it is a generous and versatile ingredient, it is an important element in the tables of cheeses and sausages, pasta sauces, grilled cheeses, garnish in soups, sandwiches and all kinds of stews since it adds a lot of flavor.

In addition, it is a product with a good shelf life and can even be frozen and with it makes it much easier to grate. It can also be frozen for long-term storage. Because it is a cured meat, it doesn’t really need to be frozen, it will keep for a long time in the refrigerator. You can freeze the whole bar, wrapped in plastic, or the slices, sealed in a container or freezer bags. As an aside: sliced ​​pepperoni will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks, and in the freezer for at least 8 months and possibly up to a year. The biggest problem with pepperoni spoilage is that over time the fat can turn rancid if exposed to oxygen, heat, or light.

–

It may interest you: