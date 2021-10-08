If you’ve grown tired of traditional lemonade, it’s time to switch to pink lemonade. It has more nutrients (if it is natural), and it will add a touch of color to your drinks.

Legend has it that, in 1857, a seller of lemonade who worked in a circus, named Pete Conklin, was preparing the drink to sell, but he ran out of water.

Desperate because without lemonade he couldn’t open his stall, he used dirty pink water that came from the washing his red pants, which had faded.

He baptized this pink lemonade with the name of strawberry lemonade, and doubled its sales. Truth or lie, you should not worry: the Pink lemonade that we are going to prepare, use another recipe …

Beyond the story, the truth is that pink lemonade has been served for over a century.

Its preparation is extremely simple, since it involves traditional lemonade, composed of lemon juice, water and sugar, to which is added a red color dye, which can be natural or artificial.

Of course, the pink lemonade that we are going to propose is completely natural, and those extra ingredients are going to add even more nutrients and antioxidants to traditional lemonade.

Curiously, there are pink lemons, but they are difficult to find, so we are going to use the lemons of a lifetime that you can find in any supermarket.

Pink lemonade recipe

We especially liked this recipe proposed by the Chowhound website.

These are the ingredients:

Lemonade 6 cups cold water 1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 7 medium lemons) Ice Lemon slices for garnish (optional) Raspberries, for garnish (optional)Pink syrup 3/4 cup raspberries 1 cup sugar 2/3 cup water

First of all you have to prepare the pink syrup. Add the raspberries, sugar and water (2/3 cup) to a saucepan, and bring to a boil.

When it is cooking, lower the heat and leave it for ten minutes. Strain the solid parts to leave only the liquid. Let it cool for 15 minutes, and put it in the fridge for 30 minutes.

After place this syrup in a jug, and add the water and lemon. Stir with a spoon to mix, and refrigerate.

When serving you can add ice and decorate the glasses with raspberries or lemon wedges.

It lasts a week in the fridge.

Other alternatives to raspberries that we have used, is to use grenadine, blueberry juice, or strawberries. There are even recipes that choose the beet or strawberry or raspberry syrup.

Also, of course, natural food coloring can be used.

It is a very tasty drink that helps digestion and provides antioxidants and vitamin C. It also hydrates, because it contains plenty of water.