After PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now comes Spartacus, a new PS5 service that plans to have a gallery of games for PS, PS2, PS3 and even PS Vita. We tell you all the details below.

As we anticipated at the beginning of December, Sony was working on the launch of a new service for PS5. Today the information on this version of the Xbox Game Pass, which will be released during 2022.

The codename used so far for this service, as reported by Bloomberg, is Spartacus. Currently PS5 players have Playstation plus, which gives you access to three games a month for free as long as you have the service activated. It also offers discounts on some games with subscription. Currently its annual price is € 59.99.

On the other hand we have PlayStation Now, a subscription service for games that gives you access to a multitude of them, whether it be on PS2, PS3, PS4 … although it is currently only available in the UK, USA, Canada, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany , Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the Netherlands. The subscription is € 44.99 per year.

Spartacus’s idea would be to replace PlayStation Now little by little, remaining, on the contrary, PlayStation Plus. The new service would be available starting next spring on PS4 and PS5, and it would have three subscription levels.

Along with the announcement of the next Spartacus release, Sony has also released the content. They plan to conduct a triple throw. First, we would have access to all the games that have passed through PlayStation Plus. Then we would access a wide catalog of PS4 games and eventually PS5, available to download and play.

Finally, and what will possibly be most eagerly awaited is the retro game integration to this service from all previous Sony platforms. That is, we would have at our disposal PS, PS2, PS3 and even PS Vita games.

We can conclude that this new service was born with the idea of ​​competing against Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which currently has more than 18 million subscribers. It has a massive game gallery including the most classic ones, with quite competitive prices (between 9.99 euros and 12.99 per month).

We will have to wait until next year to find out what will happen in this console war.