If you want to know at all times how much you weigh and what your body composition is, there is a Huawei scale that will help you a lot thanks to several improvements that it incorporates.

In recent years, smart scales have been one of the most fashionable technological accessories, in particular those that tell you what percentage of your body is occupied by fat, one of the most useful data.

However, beyond its popularity it is true that accuracy leaves a lot to be desired in cheaper models, one of the things that must be taken into account when buying a smart scale, although fortunately there are other models that sharpen the shot much more.

One of them is the Huawei Scale 3 Pro, recently released and with a price already reduced to 69 euros. The main reason this scale is better than the others is that it makes the leap to a much more precise eight-electrode system.

Smart scale with 8 electrodes that measures 22 health parameters, including percentage of body fat and visceral fat. The reports can be viewed in the Huawei Health app. It has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity so you don’t have to open the app every time you use it.

The more electrodes, the better your system can detect exactly what your body is made of, be it muscle, fat or body water.

In addition, it has a fairly complete and intuitive application with a much better interface than others, with all the essential data at a glance.

Its design is something particular, since Not only do you have to stand on it to activate it, but you also have to hold the additional electrode with your arms outstretched., as is usual in professional bioimpedance machines that nutritionists use and that are completely reliable.

The good news is that in addition to having a generous offer on its best smart scale, Huawei offers free shipping anywhere in Spain at its online store, the Huawei eStore.

For now, this model is not for sale in other stores such as Amazon, which only has the previous model, with fewer electrodes and a somewhat more affordable price, of only 33 euros and also with free shipping.

