We all know in a certain way how the neuromarketing used by supermarkets works to attract us to where they want: the smell of bread as an attraction, flowers at the entrance, light towards the fruit to improve its appearance, music or placing basic products far away. They study our tastes and adapt to them to satisfy us.

The one named as “Hall of Shame “, which although it has a name with a negative connotation, is seeking to attract us to it, it is something that some supermarkets such as Aldi or Lidl have implemented and its success is more than palpable.

We are talking about a nickname for, for example, the central aisle of Aldi or Lidl. Who has not walked curious or curious down that corridor. If you have not done it yet, we will tell you why it attracts so much.

And is that here where you can find the offers on articles food, as well as non-food products and curiosities that are sometimes selected by season or theme. Aldi shoppers can find anything from a churros machine to apple cinnamon flavored dog biscuits.

The thrill of all of this is in navigating “the hall of shame” and being amazed at what to find.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has analyzed the roscones de Reyes from the main supermarkets, so that you know where you should NOT buy it.

When news of a new product like the ones we posted about a new Lidl product / bargain circulates, buyers are on the hunt and it is gone within hours.

The most popular viral findings of 2021 they were some decorative gnomes from Aldi; a black camel for decoration; a “luxury” sofa for pets; a candle for fall and a dining table for the patio.

The search, and the ensuing bragging rights that you’ve grabbed the latest Lidl headphones, has turned this hallway into something of a social media scavenger hunt.

Be that as it may They have touched where many Spaniards hurt the most, offers of all kinds. We love to see shelves full of things that we do not need or sometimes do, with price reductions, about to expire or limited editions, that’s right.

However, whether it is a supermarket strategy or not, who does not entertain taking a walk through those corridors just to see what is the new product they offer us.