Voice assistants have become one more ally in our devices, whether in the mobile phone or in the form of a smart speaker, although within this last field we must also talk about Alexa, Amazon. However we are going to focus on mobile devices. What does Google Assistant have that Siri doesn’t and vice versa? Which one provides a better user experience? The keys, we give them here.

Google Assistant vs Siri

In Google Assistant’s battle against Siri, they are both quite competent. It all comes down to what you feel most comfortable using and what you are looking for from an assistant of these characteristics. Both are free, the only distinction being the devices you buy to access them. Google Assistant can be made available to iOS users through its app, while Siri is for Apple users only. And that is precisely double-edged weapon, since Apple’s assistant is restricted only to its environment, while Google’s can be installed and used on a multitude of different devices.

Referred to daily use, Google is able to recognize more different voices. It has a much more familiar and open orientation than Siri. This is logical, Apple devices are totally personal, so Siri is not as effective as Google Assistant at recognizing someone. In addition, the latter is capable of answering any type of question with greater precision, while Siri lags somewhat behind. However, Apple’s assistant is able to compose an email without any kind of failure.

But which one to choose then?

Everything will depend on the type of environment in which you move. If you are an Apple device user, Siri should be your choice. If, on the other hand, you want better compatibility because you use products from various brands, Google Assistant will be the one next to you. Either option is good and offers a pretty positive experience.

It has always been said that Siri is one step behind Google, and this is still true. However, since the last Apple event that took place on October 18, Siri will take a new boost from the developers. And it is something that should not be lost sight of, because the company with the bitten apple has the ability to observe and improve any existing product. In any case, the battle between Google Assistant and Siri at the moment it continues to lean towards the Mountain View brand.