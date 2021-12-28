Last Tuesday one of the main topics of debate around the Dominican Winter League was: What has been the best team in history? Product of a table shared by the site on statistics of the Dominican circuit, Winter Ball Data, where the Aguilas Cibaeñas they stood out as the best team in LIDOM history.

Of course, such a statement brought with it the displeasure on the part of fans of the Tigres del Licey, which together with the Eagles have been the main LIDOM teams that share such debate distinctions.

Exploring the table and other data collected from EL Fildeo, we have decided to give another face to the debate, taking the conclusion of referring to the teams as “the most winning” and “the most competitive”, since “the best” is a statement It lacks objectivity.

The Winter Ball Data table

Winter Ball Data rated Aguilas Cibaeñas as the best team in LIDOM history for the following:

22 championships in 67 tournaments (co-leaders with Tigres del Licey) and the team that has gone the most times to the finals (40 participations). 16 absolute Regular Series championships (second most) and another 3-time draw champions in the Regular Series. Most victories in the Regular Series with 1896 accompanied by 1643 defeats. Team with the most appearances in the postseason (57). Team that the least amount of times among all LIDOM assets has been last place in the Regular Series (5).

– Data from the inaugural LIDOM tournament in 1951 to the 2020-21 league tournament.

While the Tigres del Licey with the second place in the table:

22 championships in 67 tournaments as co-leaders and participation in 37 finals. 18 times overall Regular Series champions (most) and 3 times Regular Series champions by draw. Second team with the most victories in the Regular Series with 1856 and 1691 losses. 54 postseason appearances for second-most. 11 times they have finished last in the Regular Series, second fewest among LIDOM teams with participations in more than 60 tournaments.

Up to this point the main reading is the clear result of the Águilas Cibaeñas as the most winning and dominant team in LIDOM over the years, which could well qualify them as the most dominant team in the history of the Dominican Winter League, mainly for his milestones of greater participation in the postseason and finals, in addition to his co-leadership of the most trophies obtained.

While, the Tigres del Licey as the co-leading team in championship trophies and those who have governed the Regular Series the most times, despite not being the leaders in victories in that phase.

An additional fact that well favors the Tigres del Licey has been their presence throughout the decades in the Dominican Winter League, starting with three championships in the 50s, two championships in the 60s, 5 in the 70s, 3 in the 80s. , 3 in the 90s, 4 in the 2000s and two in what was the 2010-19s.

While something that has astonished what has been achieved by the Aguilas Cibaeñas have been two long droughts in their history, starting with their years without championships from 1952 (summer league by then) until 1964-65 (LIDOM and winter league), together to a last drought from the tournament 2007-08 to 2017-18.

The RAE defines “the best” as: ‘Superior to something else and that exceeds it in a natural or moral quality’, although for the debate within the sporting sphere a plain and clear context will not be achieved to define one thing from the other.

Team with the greatest competitiveness achievements: Aguilas Cibaeñas; most winning team: Tigres del Licey.

Both teams have enough merits in their palm to be classified as “the best”, everything will depend on the context.