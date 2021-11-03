If you want to make a place for yourself among the most powerful instagramers of the moment, you must know well the best moments to do a live. It doesn’t hurt to notify your followers by creating a live schedule.

Instagram is undoubtedly one of the social networks that has succeeded the most in recent times. Its ability to quickly and easily show what others see is a real treat. Many artists have taken advantage of this platform to show their qualities, whether in the photographic, pictorial or even makeup fields.

Beyond the talent they have to communicate or to carry out some action in a singular way, what has led them to success is their perseverance and know when it is better to post or direct. If we want to be a good instagramer, we have to know how to do a live show and put it on the calendar.

It is very simple, the first thing we have to do is go to our home page and click on the Create button (in the form of a plus symbol). Next, we will slide the bar to the Direct option and click on the calendar that we have on the left.

After this, we only have to choose the tab and give the video a title. It is very intuitive and we can do it in just a minute.

The most important is share this live on our calendar as an event. In this way all our followers will be able to see when we are going to do the live show and this will enter into their routines with notices from the application itself.

What are the best times?

There has been a lot of talk and research about the best times to post on Instagram. We must take into account what type of publication we are going to make, since it is not the same to hang a photo than to take a live, being this second what most depends on the viewers

The days with the most interaction on Instagram are Thursdays and Sundays. This is explained because on Fridays people usually go out instead of looking at social networks and Sundays are usually the rest days of the week, which makes it easier to have people aware of our account.

If you post regularly on Instagram, especially if it is content that you have to prepare in advance, you should schedule it. We are going to show you how to schedule a photo on Instagram, free, step by step.

Hours vary between locations, but generally the best times are from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.. They are times after meals, which always have that after-dinner time that has become a time to be watching something on the mobile.

It should be said that it also depends on the age group of our audience, since young people tend to also prefer those days, but their favorite hours are between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Be that as it may, if we program our live show earlier, it will be easier for people to end up seeing us.