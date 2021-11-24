Binance for some years has worked to improve its services for its users. In any case, one of those improvements is the Automatic Investment Plan or Auto-Invest.

Specifically, Binance has entered the new Auto-Invest product on Binance Earn. This plan is designed to help users automate their cryptocurrency purchases.

Without a doubt, Auto-Invest is a dollar cost average (DCA) investment strategy. Also, you can choose the cryptocurrency that you want to buy on a regular basis. Your purchased cryptocurrency will be automatically deposited into your Flexible Savings account.

Thanks to automatic investment, you can now save every week / month. And the best, earning interest.

Especially, regularly invest in cryptocurrencies with a predetermined amount and accumulate your cryptocurrency holdings.

Binance automatic investment plan

Ultimately, Binance Earn launches an automatic investment product that allows users to earn returns on recurring cryptocurrency purchases.

This feature is designed to help users automate their cryptocurrency purchases. and earn additional passive income automatically.

Incidentally, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said, “This is your chance.”

How does it work?

Choose the cryptocurrency you want to invest in. You must create your Automatic Investment Plan. Decide the amount of your investment and schedule a plan. Select a recurring cycle on how often you want to buy. Enjoy the Auto-Invest plan. Once invested, you can receive daily earnings from Flexible Savings and redeem your funds anytime you want.How to use Auto-Invest?

Login to your Binance account. Click Finance / Binance Earn Click Automatic Investing You will see the cryptocurrency available for Auto-Invest subscriptions. Click on create a plan, next to the cryptocurrency you want to buy, enter the subscription amount and the Stablecoin you want to use. Select the recurring cycle from daily, weekly, biweekly or monthly. View summary and click Confirm to subscribe. To view your Auto-Invest purchase history, click Go to history. Go to Automatic Investing Plan to view all his plans.

It is worth mentioning that there is no maximum limit to the number of Automatic Investment plans you can subscribe to.

At the moment, the Auto-Invest product is applicable to the following cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH and BNB. Bearing in mind that these assets can only be purchased with the following Stablecoins: USDT and BUSD. By the way, more cryptocurrencies will be added in the future.

In closing, check out the Binance Auto Invest FAQ and Terms of Use. Before using any product on the platform.

I say goodbye with this phrase from James Thurber: “A pinch of probability has as much value as a pound of maybe.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related