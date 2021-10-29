10/29/2021 at 7:01 AM CEST

VERONICA SEDEÑO

The Plenary of the Constitutional Court (TC) has declared unconstitutional and null a series of articles of the Local Tax Law, which establish an objective method to calculate the taxable income of the Tax on the Increase in the Value of Urban Land, known as capital gain, which determines that there has always been an increase in their value, regardless of whether this has been the case and the actual amount of said increase. Specifically, the judgment refers to articles 107.1 second paragraph, 107.2 A and 107.4 of the consolidated text of the Local Finance Law.

What is the capital gain in the purchase of a house

When selling a property, the Tax on the Increase in the Value of Urban Land, better known as municipal capital gain, must be settled before the town hall where the house is located. It is regulated by Royal Legislative Decree 2/2004, of March 5, which approves the revised text of the Law Regulating Local Finance. Your task is to tax the increase in the value of the land on which the property is located over the years, from the moment of its acquisition to the moment of its transmission.

Calculation of home equity

For its calculation, it is necessary to know how much the value of the land has increased, so the number of years elapsed since the purchase of the property is multiplied by a regulatory coefficient, a percentage that represents a revaluation rate and that is set by municipal ordinances each anus. Then, it is multiplied by the cadastral value of the land, a figure that is easily found on the receipt of the Real Estate Tax (IBI). Finally, a tax rate is applied, which cannot exceed 30%.

This is a not inconsiderable amount that must be paid within a period ranging from 30 days to the year, depending on the type of transmission in question. Thus, when it comes to a sale, the term is 30 days, while, if it is an inheritance, the term goes up to six months, which can be extended up to one year. There are cases in which you are exempt from the obligation to pay the capital gain, as in daciones in payment, protected or historical buildings, when the taxpayer is an NGO, transmissions of the State or Sareb, in cooperatives, etc.

The seller is the taxpayer of the capital gain in the sale and purchase operations. However, if the seller does not reside in Spain, then the buyer will be responsible for this tax. The person responsible for paying it must go to the town hall to pay said tax. However, in the city councils of large capitals, the procedure is usually facilitated through the Internet, being able to generate a self-assessment form to pay it at a branch of a collaborating bank.