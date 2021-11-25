Al Pacino gives life to Aldo Gucci, President of Gucci from 1953 to 1986. He was the eldest son of Guccio gucci, who founded the company that bears his last name in 1921.

He had three children: Rodolfo, Basque and Paolo. In the 70s Aldo And his brother Rodolfo The shares of the company were divided equally, but as the sons of Aldo They did not agree, the businessman decided to open an alternative company: Gucci perfumes, which gave him majority control of the company, since he took 80 percent of the shares. This rivalry eventually turned into a family war. He died of prostate cancer in 1990.

Jeremy irons is Rodolfo Gucci, the other son of Guccio gucci. Unlike his brother Aldo, his main interest was acting. Under the stage name of Maurizio D’Ancora, participated in more than 40 films.

He died in Milan in 1983. After his death, his only son, Maurizio gucci he inherited his stake in the company and became the majority shareholder in the fashion house. After a nearly six-year legal battle for control of the company he starred in with Aldo gucci, Maurizio He was appointed Chairman of the Gucci Group in 1989.

Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, son of Aldo gucci and cousin of Maurizio gucci. In 1980 he wanted to launch his own business using his family’s name: Gucci Shops Inc. His father disagreed and sued him. Paolo got revenge: got his dad fired from the company in 1984 with the help of his cousin Maurizio gucciIn addition, he notified the Treasury of the tax evasion that his father had made.

Among other things, he spent five weeks in jail for not paying his second wife’s pension, Jenny Garwood in 1994. He died at the age of 64, in 1995, a victim of chronic hepatitis.

Salma Hayek has the role of Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, the best friend and confidante of Patrizia reggiani. She was a Naples-born socialite who was also known for her powers as a clairvoyant; hence her nickname: “La maga”.

When Patrizia separated from Maurizio, Pineapple she gave all the support to her friend; it even helped him write a memoir.

The friendship ended with the murder of MaurizioWell, her “friend” Patrizia accused her of having blackmailed her into agreeing to pay 600 million pounds for the murder of Maurizio. He has been in jail for 24 years for being an accessory to the crime. It will be released in 2023.