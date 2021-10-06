In Catalonia, drivers already pay a fee based on what their car pollutes. Will other autonomous communities do the same?

To reduce the very high pollution in cities, municipalities and governments are using various methods: aid for the purchase of low-polluting vehicles, and taxes and restrictions on those who pollute the most.

So far the most used method has been restricting the passage to the most polluting vehicles in city centers, as it happens in the famous Madrid Central area.

But in Catalonia they have gone a step further, as Álvaro Escobar tells us in Auto Bild. The Generalitat premiered on September 15 the CO2 tax, which requires paying a tax for polluting 1,650,342 taxpayers. What is the Catalan CO2 tax? How much do you have to pay? Could it be implemented in other communities?

The CO2 tax affects the owners of vehicles that emit more than 120 grams of CO2 per kilometer into the atmosphere, and it is an annual tax. Next year it will be reduced to 95 g / km.

Motorcycles, electric cars, vehicles over 3.5 tons, trucks, coaches, classic and historic cars, official cars, and vehicles authorized to transport nine people (including the driver) are exempt.

The tax depends on what pollutes the car, according to this table:

From 120 to 140 gr / km – 0.85 euros / gram issued From 140 to 160 gr / km – 1 euro / gram issued From 160 to 200 gr / km – 1.2 euros / gram issued More than 200 gr / km – 1.4 euros / gram issued

For example, a car that contaminates 121 gr / km you will have to pay 121 x 0.85 euros = 102.85 euros per year.

On the other hand, if it pollutes 200 gr / km, the amount rises to 200 x 1.4 euros = 280 euros a year.

Catalan citizens can check how much their car pollutes and what they have to pay, on this website.

With this CO2 tax the Generalitat hopes to raise some 65 million euros per year. All money will go entirely the Climate Fund and the Regional Administration Natural Heritage Fund.

It will invest in improving the environment and public transport, promoting renewable energy and clean vehicles, as well as promoting sustainable mobility, the management of natural parks and research.

It is not necessary to download that this tax of the Generalitat is also applied in other communities with a high pollution index.

In Spain, cars pollute an average of 123 gr / km, so more than half of the owners would have to pay the tax.