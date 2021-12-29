It is no secret to anyone that in the last two years, several famous people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 or their degenerative diseases, but before the arrival of the virus, their deaths were a real scandal.

Singers, actors and composers of great fame in Mexico and the world, saw the end of their days in a tragic day, which has created a true legend that unites them all.

And it is that there have already been some coincidences within the world of entertainment that includes several famous people due to a strange coincidence, such as the “club of 27”.

In this “clan” are famous such as Jimmy Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain, Ian Curtis and Amy Winehouse, who died at the age of 27, forming a great musical dynasty.

However, in Mexico a group of various celebrities has been created who saw their lives united by the number 28, as they have died on a day like this in different years.

Armando Manzanero

It was on December 28, 2020, when the famous composer of the romantic ballad, Armando Manzanero, passed away at the age of 85 due to some complications in his COVID-19 infection.

In his long career, he was able to work with stars like Luis Miguel, whom he launched to stardom with the albums “Romances”, which internationalized his artistic career.

Manuel “The crazy” Valdés

It was that same year, but on August 28, when one of the comedians of the golden cinema in Mexico, Manuel “El loco” Valdés, died due to complications from brain and pancreatic cancer that had been detected in 2017.

The famous actor was the brother of “Tin Tan” and “Don Ramón”. Photo: Televisa

His acting career led him to work alongside his brothers and steal the heart of one of the most beautiful actresses in the world, Verónica Castro, and from that love Cristian Castro was born.

Jose jose

The famous interpreter of hits such as “El Triste”, “La nave del oblivido” and more, died on September 28, 2019, due to some complications that he had due to his long life of addictions.

The singer died in the United States, and his children Sarita, Marisol and José Joel starred in a series of disagreements due to their father’s inheritance that to date has not been resolved.

Juan Gabriel

It was on August 28, 2016 when one of the top singer-songwriters in Mexico, Alberto Aguilera Valadez, better known as Juan Gabriel, died in the United States at the age of 66.

The interpreter was in the middle of a tour of Mexico and the United States when a myocardial infarction sentenced his future and closed his voice to one of his greatest figures.

Roberto Gómez Bolaños “Chespirito”

One of the top comedians in Mexico and Latin America, he lost his life on November 28, 2014, due to some respiratory complications that he had suffered for a long time.

The actor, producer and writer are reminded of characters such as “El Chavo del 8”, “El chapulín colorado” and more, who have immortalized his career from generation to generation.

