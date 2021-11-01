Both 192.168.0.1 and 192.168.1.1 are IP addresses with which we can access the vast majority of routers and WiFi accesses that exist right now, but several questions may come to your head, how do they differ? or what are they for?

When we want to access a router we always choose one of these two IP addresses, either 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1, since the chances of entering the internal software of this device are almost one hundred percent.

The point is that many times we do not really know what the differences are between them, assuming there are.

It is clear that they are two IP addresses, but let’s dig a little deeper.

Table of Contents:

What is an IP address?

The first thing we must be clear about is that we understand by an IP address.

A IP adress They are a series of numbers that are assigned to a certain device such as a computer, printer, smartphone, tablet or router, to give you some examples, that is connected to a network.

This address is used to identify the identity and location of any device that is capable of using a particular network. That is, an IP address is where a computer resides, a kind of virtual address where to send and receive information.

The numbers that make up any IP address are called octets since they have eight positions in the binary form that consists of 32 bits.

There are two types of IP addresses such as IPv4 and IPv6.

IPv4 consists of a series of four numbers ranging from 0 to 255, separated by dots, while IPV6 are eight groups of four hexadecimal digits and are represented separated by the colon.

In an IP address we see two parts, the first three numbers that are the network ID and the last that is the host ID.

Public and Private IP addresses

The difference between Public IP and Private IP is much simpler than you could imagine.

A Public IP is the one that a device has when connecting to a router and it is the same for everyone on the same network.

However, the Private IP is the one they have each device within a local network and with which you can identify him to know who he is.

Dynamic and static IP addresses

There are also dynamic and static IP addresses,

The Dynamic IP are the ones that are randomly assigned to our team every time you connect. That is, we will not always have the same IP address, being different each time we connect. These are usually the one used in home networks.

The drawback of dynamics is that it is not possible to know who an IP really belongs to and thus it is difficult to find a certain computer from outside the local network.

The Static IPs dream of being the ones that are installed in companies and assign the same IP for each position, knowing directly who is behind that address and having the same no matter how many times you disconnect.

What are they for and what are the differences between 192.168.0.1 and 192.168.1.1

The private IP address 192.168.1.1 is the one chosen by the vast majority of router manufacturers for enter inside the internal software so that we can configure it to our liking.

This means that if we enter a browser and enter 192.168.1.1, it will ask us directly for the access codes to the WiFi router that we have installed.

When 192.168.1.1 does not work, it is the turn of 192.168.0.1, since one of the two addresses is the epicenter to enter within the internal parameters of the router in 99.99% of the cases.

These addresses are not always the ones chosen by the manufacturers to enter the routers, but the vast majority do configure their device to be one of these two options, the most common being 192.168.1.1

After reading this you will have understood that differences are not such, that is, we are talking about the same thing, two IP addresses that are reserved to get into the router.

What can we do using 192.168.0.1 and 192.168.1.1?

Using these preconfigured IP addresses to enter the router, we can get a full control over this device which is the one that marks all the guidelines of our Internet connection.

For instance, we can control all kinds of security options, the management of our network, we can change the DNS, configure a Proxy or change WLAN parameters among many other things.

Things like giving the network the name we want, changing the password to access the WiFi or controlling who is connected to our network to proceed to disconnect who you do not have identified, are other of the faculties offered by the router software, which is accessed by one of the leading IP addresses today.

How to enter the router

As we have already told you, to enter the router we must use these IP addresses that we are talking about and the way to do it is very simple, yes, we must be sure to know the username and password to access the software itself. router.

We just have to go to the browser that we normally use, either Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Firefox, that does not matter, and put in the address bar 192.168.1.1 and press Enter (If it doesn’t work put 192.168.0.1).

At that time, if your router comes preconfigured for one of those addresses, a window will automatically open asking for the username and password to enter.

The default access used by routers is to use as a user Admin, admin or 1234, to place in the password also one of these three options. If none works, you should look at the manual of the device itself or call your operator to find out.

Once inside the software, it is when we must go to each of the tabs configuring what interests us.

Although we must warn you that if you are not sure what you do better use a manual to know how to handle such a device, since if something goes wrong, we will lose the connection.