On the road we must be careful and comply with the rules of the road if we want the trip to be made normally. And this is fulfilled by the vast majority of drivers, the problem is that minority that puts others at risk. Luckily, the DGT have devised radars against them.

How many times have we been in our lane, respecting the maximum speed and complying with all the safety recommendations and, suddenly, a kamikaze has appeared from behind at full speed that has forced us to swerve to avoid an accident.

Well, that situation and those crazy people behind the wheel are the culprits of the vast majority of collisions, accidents and misfortunes. And in the DGT they want to end them in this way: with more radars and more fines.

The key is that the radars they have devised are more effective than the current ones, since right now with putting a stop before the radar we get rid of the fine, being able to run as much as we want once we have passed.

The DGT has sent a notice stating that the registration of the mobile radar by the user would be illegal and that it could have consequences if a legislative reform is carried out.

The idea of ​​the General Directorate of Traffic is that throughout 2022 these techniques are incorporated to avoid these behaviors. These being the cascade radars and the anti-braking radars.

Cascade radars work by placing two or three mobile kinemometers a few meters after the fixed radar so that, when the driver accelerates behind the radar, this speeding is recorded on the radar so that the driver can be penalized.

Regarding the anti-braking radars these consist of just the opposite. In this case it is a variant of fixed radars in which a kinemometer is placed a few meters before the radar, which allows to detect if the driver was going faster before braking when reaching the fixed radar.

In this way, the DGT wants to make sure that drivers travel on the roads at the permitted speed at all times, not like many do now, which is running everything they can between radar and radar.

Making the roads safe is up to everyone.