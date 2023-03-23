What is the difference between an OLED screen and a QLED to know which one to buy

The time has come: the television or monitor that you have has given what it had to give and it is time to acquire something of a new generation. But as soon as you take a look at the current options on the market, a clear doubt about what to buy when seeing that there are two general alternatives: buy an OLED screen or a QLED screen.

In past generations, the dilemma resided between getting an LCD or an OLED display, where perhaps the greatest point of obsession would be the graphic resolution capacity of the product, where 720p was the most common and 4K sounded like an inaccessible luxury due to its cost. .

But things have changed radically since then and now we are facing a new reality where it is possible to find screens at a fairly affordable price that can even integrate functions such as Smart TV and even a (in theory) 4K resolution for a more than attractive price. .

Those desire parameters are clear, but the point where the greatest doubt lies lies in these acronyms of which you may not know their meaning.

Fortunately we are here to explain everything and thus help you choose your best investment alternative according to your specific needs.

What is the basic difference between an OLED screen and a QLED screen

Starting from the most basic, an OLED screen corresponds to the acronym for organic light-emitting diode, and it is an organic LED display that illuminates the pixels of the monitor panel, where each of the pixels that it has are integrated into its time by an own lighting microLED.

The existence of these microLEDs helps to make the display of color individual, which helps to generate a peculiar intensity with the tones, colors and nuances.

On the other hand, the QLED screens whose name corresponds to Quantum dot LED or quantum dot screen, integrates a layered technology that illuminates the LEDs behind a background lighting that is blue and not white as happens with OLED displays.

SAMSUNG (SAMSUNG/Europe Press)

QLED screens also individually illuminate each pixel, but their layered architecture and blue background base help to better separate colors by projecting variable tones depending on the intensity of light it receives.

This is how an organic OLED screen can offer better image quality, but its life is more limited, although they are also cheaper in some cases, depending on the size of inches.

While QLED displays are more durable and can be more functional for large screens. Although that can still make them more expensive due to the volume factor.