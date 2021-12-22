. people carry shopping bags along Oxford Street on December 24, 2016 in London, England.

December has arrived, and with it comes the joy, the time of love, of sharing, and of the many values ​​of humanity, and it is not strange that acquaintances and strangers when you come across you tell you Happy Christmas Eve! or Merry Christmas!

Most people tend to believe that the two phrases refer to the same thing because they commemorate the same celebration. But do you really know what each one of them means, and what makes them different? Keep reading, here we are going to explain it to you.

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve is a Christian holiday that precedes the Christmas party. Thus, Christmas Eve happens on December 24, and as its name indicates, on this night the Catholic faithful all make some preparations as a prelude to the nativity of the child Jesus, which happens just at 12 o’clock between midnight on this day and the early morning of December 25.

What is the origin of Christmas Eve?

The Church commemorated Christmas Eve with masses since approximately 380. However, there are also other theories about why it is celebrated from the night before this holiday.

One of them mentions as an antecedent to the Saturnalias, holidays in honor of the god Saturn in ancient Rome, which were celebrated near the winter solstice with banquets and gifts.

Christmas Eve also shows similarities with the celebration of the eve of the Roman holiday Natalis Solis Invictii (December 25), which included gatherings at home with music and dances, to the point that the poet Catullus called it “the night of the nights.”

How is Christmas Eve celebrated?

Among the traditions and customs to celebrate Christmas Eve, there is the most representative of Christians and Catholics, which is to attend ‘Misa de Gallo’ or mass of the shepherds at 10 at night which lasts 2 hours ending just at the time of the birth of the savior.

In the same faith, but already with a more intimate celebration where children are involved, the tradition of the novena to the manger that is accompanied every day with prayers and songs make Christmas Eve a whole party that ends with sweets, food (dinner Christmas), and gifts, as a connotation of the presents that the shepherds and the wise men brought to the child Jesus.

Play

Pope Francis officiates the Christmas Eve Mass (Misa del Gallo) in Vatican I DIRECTOR Live broadcast of the Christmas Eve Holy Mass officiated by Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Basilica. Subscribe to the Marca channel to not miss more videos HERE: bit.ly/2J0YIm6 ✔️ Visit marca.com: marca.com/ ✔️ INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/marca/ ✔️ FACEBOOK: facebook.com/MARCA/ ✔️ TWITTER: twitter. com / brand ✔️ TWITTER: twitter.com/radiomarca #PapaFrancisco #MisadelGallo # Vaticano2020-12-24T20: 18: 18Z

Symbols of Christmas Eve

Within all the emotion that this season brings, many people around the world use decorations allusive to the party. Many symbols have been added to commemorate Christmas Eve, but of those that have remained in time are the following:

• The birth: It is a miniature representation of a city in the center of which is the manger in which Jesus was born.

• Baby Jesus: In many Latin and Christian countries, the character who brings the gifts is this little newborn child, representing the hope of a new beginning.

• Christmas Eve’s flower: Also known as Christmas flower or poinsettia, it tends to decorate many homes during this evening.

Play

Curious Christmas traditions 🎄 in the world 🌍2020-12-27T14: 06: 21Z

Christmas

The word ‘Christmas’ comes from the Latin Nativitas, which means ‘birth’. Hence, the Christmas party is on December 25, a day that begins at 12:00 midnight in the transfer between Christmas Eve and the early hours of Christmas.

On Christmas day, the children get up to uncover the gifts that the child God, Santa or Father Christmas have brought.

In the United States, for example, children sleep through the night of December 24, after Christmas Eve dinner, and before going to bed they leave a plate of cookies and a glass of milk by the Christmas tree to thank ‘Santa ‘who spent the whole night in his sleigh distributing the gifts until he reached their homes, and left his own.

What is the origin of Christmas?

For the Christian world, Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, which would have taken place in present-day Israel at the end of the first century BC Jesus is considered by this religion as the son of God made man to save humanity from sin and lead it to eternal life.

However, some theories indicate possible pagan antecedents of the celebration, like the Roman Saturnalias, that were celebrated with banquets near the winter solstice; as well as the Natalis Solis Invictii, which took place every December 25. The Church fixed the present date of Christmas in the fourth century.

What religions commemorate this date?

Religions:

• Catholic

• Anglican

• Romanian Orthodox

• Protestants

How is Christmas celebrated?

It is customary in western countries to celebrate Christmas by gathering as a family. On this day, meals are shared, typical sweets of the time, and the exchange of gifts continues to be enjoyed.

In addition, in sanctuaries and churches, masses and rituals of welcome to the savior are celebrated.

Characteristics and symbols of Christmas

The main characteristics of this day are the following:

• Assemble the Christmas tree which is usually a pine tree from which ornaments and bright colored lights are hung. The tree is where the gifts that will be distributed between Christmas Eve and Christmas are placed.

• Christmas lights: Flashing colored lights are placed on Christmas trees, houses and buildings. In other families, it is a tradition to decorate the rooms in which they live together, thus houses, offices and others are embellished with flowers, lights, mistletoes, snowmen, reindeer, saints, bells …

• Nativity scenes or births: Representations or mangers of the town where Jesus was born, typical of Spain and Latin America, are put together.

• The Christmas songs: They are traditional songs from the novena to the child of God. They are a more ingrained custom in Latinos.

• Santa Claus: It is about the figure of a man dressed in red and white who distributes gifts to children during Christmas, in a sleigh pulled by reindeer.

• Fireworks: During the celebration, more specifically on the 25th at 00:00, it is customary to shoot fireworks as a celebration.

• Gastronomy: It is varied according to the tradition of each place, however, it is very customary to consume turkey and pork, accompanied by cold salads and sweets or typical desserts of each country.

Since when is Christmas and Christmas Eve celebrated?

The first Christmas celebrations date back to the fourth century, thanks to calculations made following the liturgical calendar of 354 after Christ. Furthermore, the date of December 25 was already significant enough for ancient peoples, since this was the day on which they celebrated the winter solstice. While, Christmas Eve would have begun to be celebrated at the beginning of the 10th century with different masses that served as a preamble to await the birth of Jesus, which is believed to have occurred between midnight on the 24th and the early morning on December 25th.

Play

CHRISTMAS – A celebration full of traditions – What does the bible tell us about this? Christmas is the most celebrated date by the Western world as a whole and has its apparent origin in the birth of Jesus. At Christmas there are traditions that have been changing throughout history. This festival has even spread to the eastern world where it is celebrated in many … 2021-12-15T18: 23: 41Z

READ MORE: Messi sent a moving message to ‘Kun’ Agüero after his retirement from football