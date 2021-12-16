We recently experienced one of the most exciting episodes in the world of cooking, which faced LIDL with Thermomix. Now we put the two Silver Crest models face to face and check their differences.

Christmas is coming and we all want to spend as little time as possible in the kitchen so that we can spend more time with the family. Because, let’s face it, the best thing about Christmas is getting back together with your loved ones.

That is why kitchen robots are so useful, since we can leave the ingredients in the container and the robot is already in charge of preparing the delicious recipe, while we have a few beers with friends, cousins, parents and siblings.

And that’s where this article comes from, since what we are going to do is compare the two most popular LIDL kitchen machines so far this year: Monsieur Cuisine Plus versus Monsieur Cuisine Connect.

The first is the one that LIDL now sells on its website, as we mentioned a few days ago, and the second is the one that the German supermarket had to withdraw since it breached Thermomix patents, thus losing the judgment that they had pending.

The differences, although they are not notable, are enough to make a list by comparing them, let’s see them:

Filling cup: The Monsieur Cuisine Edition Plus is 2.2 liters and the Monsieur Cuisine Connect is 3 liters. Timer: The Monsieur Cuisine Edition Plus allows cooking up to 90 minutes and the Monsieur Cuisine Connect reaches 99 minutes. Weighing machine: Although they weigh the same, the Monsieur Cuisine Edition Plus has to weigh the food outside the filling glass and the Monsieur Cuisine Connect allows us to weigh while we are cooking. That, by the way, was what violated the Thermomix patent. Screen: The Monsieur Cuisine Edition Plus has a basic black and white LCD screen while the Monsieur Cuisine Edition Connect has a 7 “touch screen full color and full of possibilities. Connection: The Monsieur Cuisine Edition Plus does not have a connection of any kind and the Monsieur Cuisine Connect has a WiFi connection so you can download recipes and update the robot.

As you can see, all these differences are what made the Monsieur Cuisine Connect model ideal for all those who would like to get the most out of their food processor.

Despite this, the reality is that said model is withdrawn from the market and the only one that we can buy from Silver Crest is the Monsieur Cuisine Edition Plus, which is very well achieved and quality-price is a success.