Michael Thorbjornsen poses with the 2021 Western Amateur trophy.

This week the creation of what has been called Elite Amateur Golf Series “Elite Amateur Cup”, a circuit made up of seven major tournaments on the amateur calendar in which the best will receive exemptions and new opportunities at the professional level.

The seven tournaments that make up this circuit are: Sunnehanna Amateur, Northeast Amateur, North & South Amateur, Trans-Miss Amateur, Southern Amateur, Pacific Coast Amateur and Western Amateur. Of the seven, the one that has the most impact is the Western Amateur, a tournament created in 1899 and featuring Jack Nicklaus (1961), Tiger Woods (1994) or Phil Mickelson (1991).

The tournaments are framed between June 15, when the Sunnehanna Amateur begins, and August 6, when the Western Amateur ends. A period in which university students enjoy vacations and in which most of the international tournaments take place.

This is how the Amateur Elite Cup works

The Amateur Elite Cup is a points race, Race to Dubai style, in which the players accumulate according to how they do in the seven tournaments.

The point system is the accumulated total of World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points earned by competing in all seven EAGS events. The winner is the player with the most points at the end of the series, which culminates in the Western Amateur. The top finishers will earn a series of exemptions at USGA Championship, PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events. For a player to be in the EAGS ranking, they must compete in a minimum of three tournaments.

Important awards for the best

USGA Championships

1. The top five finishers in the 2022 Amateur Elite Cup final points classification will receive an exemption for the 2022 US Amateur.

2. The top five finishers in the 2022 Elite Amateur Cup will receive an exemption for the 2023 US Open Home Final (must remain amateurs).

Professional tournament exemptions

They will be confirmed throughout the year. At the moment the one that is confirmed is that of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship to be played from October 28 to 31.

The project itself is very interesting, especially for American and non-European players. It should be borne in mind that in this period of time that we have discussed, there are no longer universities, that is, Spaniards who are in the USA have already returned to Spain. This tour of seven tournaments could be an incentive for them to extend their stay, but the truth is that the calendar is full of other commitments for ours. And I put several examples …

The first tournament, the Sunnehanna Amateur, coincides with the British Amateur to be played at Royal Royal Lytham & St Annes (where Seve won the Open in 1979 and 1988).

The Northeast Amateur and the North & South Amateur overlap with the Individual European Championship that this year will be played in El Saler (Valencia).

And the fourth in the series, the Trans-Miss Amateur, coincides with the European Absolute Team Championship, which will be played at Royal St George’s.

In other words, of the seven, the only real possibility that one of the best Spanish players would opt for all the exemptions that we have talked about, would be by playing the last three tournaments. And it must be borne in mind that at the end of July the men’s inter-autonomous absolute is played, another important date, in this case for the federations that want to have their stars.

After the success that the PGA Tour University, we must applaud this new initiative so that amateur players reach the professional world as prepared as possible. Remember that in the PGA Tour University classification Eugenio López-Chacarra remains in fifth position, the last to give a full card for the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022.