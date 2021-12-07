12/07/2021 at 19:16 CET

The Europa League It is the silver competition of European international football behind the Champions League. This is the second of the three major European club competitions organized by the UEFA.

In the 2008/2009 season, UEFA decided change the name of the UEFA Cup competition to the current UEFA Europa League.

The Seville He is the king of the Europa League, with 6 titles in 6 finals played. behind the Hispanics are the Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid with 3 titles.

How is the Europa League classified?

To get to the Europa League, European clubs have several options. This season, with the arrival of the Conference League the number of participants has been reduced from 48 to 32 and there are three ways to get to decipher the European competition:

12 winners of the Europa League Play-offs (Betis, Real society) 10 teams from Play-off and from the third qualifying phase of the Champions League (Olympiacos, Celtic) 10 Automatically classified (Genk, PSV)

After the group stage, the teams that finish in the third position of the group stage of the Champions League, will play the Europa League.

As a novelty, this season the teams that arrive from the Champions League they will have to face the teams that finished second in the group stage of the Europa League in a Play-off to get a pass to the round of 16.

From the round of 16, the usual crosses decided according to a draw are played until reaching the final.

Key dates

February 17 & 24: Play-Off Elimination Round

March 10 and 17: Round of 16

April 7 and 14: quarter-finals

April 28 and May 5: semi-finals

May 18: final

What does the winner get?

The team that lifts the Europa League will not only win the precious trophy, but He will also qualify directly for the Champions League and will do so in Pot 1, along with the league and Champions champions.