Time does not stand still, and as fast as we waited for the Christmas season to arrive, it goes so fast, and a New Year begins again full of many illusions, projects and hope.

This Friday, December 31, 2021, when the last bell ends, at 12:01 the new year 2022 begins, but it will not happen at the same time in all corners of the world. There will be only one country, followed by others, that will anticipate the reception of the new year.

Which is the country that celebrates the new year 2022 first?

Taking into account the international line of the date change, and the first time zone on the planet, the first country in the world, where 2022 will arrive first, is an island located in the northeast of Australia called the Republic of Kiribati.

“Kiribati, officially the Republic of Kiribati, is an archipelago and island country located in the west central Pacific Ocean, northeast of Australia. It is made up of a group of 33 coral atolls and the volcanic island of Banaba spread over an area of ​​more than three million square kilometers ”, reports Wikipedia.

The archipelago was discovered on December 24, 1777 by Captain James Cook, who baptized it with the name of Christmas Island, for being discovered on the feast of the nativity of Jesus.

This paradise of the Pacific and tropical climate attracts lovers of fishing and diving for being an island area full of corals and marine fauna that make it spectacularly colorful. Here tourists can enjoy beautiful views, nautical activities and expeditions through its lagoons and forests.

The native language is Micronesian, but the official language is English and Ghibelline.

Every year this little piece of land in the middle of the sea, receives in a special way the thousands of tourists who arrive in December to be the first to receive Christmas, but also to be the first to welcome the new year that is beginning.

Samoa and Kiribati are First to Welcome the New Year 2019Watch New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square 2019 in USA – NYC youtube.com/watch?v=p3YZahNnZIs Samoa and Kiribati are First to Welcome the New Year 2019 The Pacific island nation of Samoa and parts of Kiribati were the first places in the world to welcome the new year 2019 Samoa and Christmas Island / Kiribati Kiritimati, Apia,… 2019-01-01T01: 41: 43Z

The international date change line

The international date change line is an imaginary terrestrial surface line drawn over the Pacific Ocean and coinciding with the 180 ° meridian.

This imaginary line goes from the North Pole to the South Pole in 180º longitude crossing the Bering Sea towards the south through the Midway Atolls, it cuts the Fiji Islands and then passes near New Zealand and finally reaches the South Pole. Going from one side of the line to the other implies changing the date, exactly one day.

The choice of the 180 ° meridian as the international date line is based on the convenient characteristic that it crosses practically unpopulated oceanic areas. Some countries, which are crossed by this meridian, have chosen to be totally situated on one day or another.

Other countries to be the first to welcome the new year 2022

The Samoa archipelago joins in the cry of Happy New Year that the island of Kiribati gives, and then New Zealand is the one who receives the New Year, but it does so in parts. According to El Tiempo, the first to welcome 2022 will be the inhabitants of the New Zealand island of Chatham, located about 680 kilometers southeast of the main islands of that country. This is followed by the people of New Zealand and the people of Fiji and Tonga.

Happy New Year New Zealand! Auckland welcomes in 2021 with celebratory fireworksHappy New Year New Zealand! Auckland welcomes in 2021 with celebratory fireworks #happynewyear #aucklandnewyearfireworks. Subscribe to our channel: youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1 Watch our LIVE here: youtube.com/c/euronews/live Subscribe to our thematic channels: NoComment: youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1 Euronews Living: bit.ly/2sMsaDB Knowledge: youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1: Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: euronews.com/follow-us Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: youtube.com / user / euronewsnetwork / channels2020-12-31T11: 08: 41Z

Which are the last countries to greet the new year 2022

The following countries are the last to say: Happy New Year!

• Baker Island and Howland Island (USA).

• Niue (New Zealand).

• Tahiti (France).

• Pictarin (UK).

• Revillagigedo Islands (Mexico).

