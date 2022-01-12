In the midst of its sixth wave of coronavirus and with almost 300 thousand new infections in the last week, the government of Spain announced a unusual measure to deal with the pandemic. It is a new strategy to change the way of evaluating it known as the “Flu” of Covid-19.

It turns out that the authorities of this country have been working on a sentinel surveillance of the covid for weeks, but with a rather surprising twist, as it will no longer keep track of the number of infections, but will only attend the hospitalization data.

The proposal, revealed the president of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, is to start approach the coronavirus as if it were an endemic disease, that is, as if it were a common flu and infrequent.

“I believe that we have the conditions so that, with caution and little by little, we begin to evaluate the evolution of this disease with different parameters, similar to those used in the flu,” said the Spanish president in an interview on Cadena Ser.

According to the newspaper The country, the next step will be for the government of Spain to end to the monitoring of each case of Covid-19, further, will stop testing before the appearance of minor symptoms. In this way, universal surveillance will be abandoned to enter a new “sentinel” phase.

In this new system, a group of health professionals will have the mission of creating a shows that it turns out statistically significant to calculate the spread of the disease, leaving behind the exhaustive count of infections.

Thus, an attempt will be made to end the saturation of primary care, which will only focus on the most serious conditions, while the milder ones will be treated at home.

In conclusion, Covid-19 will be treated like the flu: with a clinical diagnosis and general recommendations on self-care, reserving health and emergency services to those who really need it.

Arguments against and in favor of “flu” the Covid-19

As of this announcement, the medical community has divided into two postures: those who are against this measure and those who support it.

For some specialists, it is a hasty decision what you’re trying “minimize” the magnitude of the problem and to reduce the importance of a situation that is out of control. Above all, they remembered that Covid-19 is not a flu, despite the fact that it seems that the virus now attacks less aggressively.

Both the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN) have said that this would lead to a profound ignorance of the epidemiological panorama and stressed that asymptomatic cases should also be taken into account, since Covid-19 is still an unknown disease: it is not known how many mutations it will have, its evolution in the degree of infection and its alternatives for drug treatment.

On the other hand, the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (SEMFYC) has defended the government’s position and they believe that this measure means progress for the sustainability of the health system.

They argue that it is possible to move towards a new surveillance model thanks to the country’s excellent vaccination rate and because the Ómicron strain has proven to be less serious.

