The Licey Tigers They are a professional baseball team from the Dominican Republic this team was founded in 1907 with headquarters in Santo Domingo. Compete in the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic, They play their home games at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, also home to their historic rival Leones del Escogido.

The year 1907 is the key date in its chronology, although the exact day of its foundation changes according to various authors. They have 22 National titles along with the Águilas Cibaeñas, the Tigres are leaders in Caribbean series titles with 10 series won.

The Tigres del Licey team was the first team to win the Dominican League crown in 1951, the same year it was founded. It is the only club that has beaten all the LIDOM teams in the Final Series. Los Tigres del Licey have the honor of being the first Dominican representative in a Caribbean Series.

(Tigre de Licey 1913)

History

By 1900, baseball in the Dominican Republic was only a minor pastime, due to the strong political turmoil in the country at the time. But in 1907, baseball was growing in popularity with two amateur teams (Ozama and Nuevo Club) being the most popular. Los Tigres del Licey was the first attempt to form an antagonistic team for the two already established.

The team was founded as a result of a meeting that took place in the house of Vicente María Vallejo, on El Conde street, in the Colonial Zone of Santo Domingo, on November 7, 1907. The founding members were: George and Cuncún Pou , Luis and Federico Fiallo, Luis and Pinchán Vallejo, Luis Castillo, Salvador Piñeyro, Álvaro Álvarez, Tutú Martínez, Ángel and Chichi Mieses, Arturo Perdomo, Bi Sánchez, Virgilio Abreu, Alberto Peña, Arturo Nolasco and Tulio Piña. Many of the founding members of the team were also part of the first roster of the same.

Their first uniform was khaki and it was many years later when they acquired one that had small vertical lines, which is why the people called them striped and then in the writings of the time they compared it to the tiger, a name from which the Licey never separated. The color blue would arrive in the following years, completing Los Gloriosos Tigres Azules del Licey its historical identification.

The next 15 years, after its founding, Yunior and the team became so dominant that an agreement was made between three other competing teams (Los Muchachos, San Carlos and Delco Lite) to form a new team, made up of their best players. , in order to overcome the Tigres del Licey. This team, called Leones del Escogido, still exists and shares the same stadium in Santo Domingo with the Tigres del Licey.

During what Dominicans call the “first stage” of the country’s baseball history, games were played only during the day. The “second stage” did not begin until the dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo built the Quisqueya Stadium in 1955, a brilliantly designed and built stadium for the time. With the stadium came the lights, that time was considered the golden age of baseball in the Dominican Republic.

In 2008 they became the first and only runner-up team in their league to be crowned Caribbean Champion. The 2008 Caribbean Series was the 50th edition of the Caribbean classic, which was played at the Cibao Stadium. That year it did not have the participation of Puerto Rico, which canceled its baseball season due to financial problems and was replaced by the runner-up from the Dominican Republic.

Some of his best players have been Pedro González, Alonso Perry, Manny Mota, Guayubín Olivo, César Gerónimo, Henry Rodríguez, Félix José, Elvio Jiménez, among others. His greatest home runner is Juan Francisco, who beat the record for lifetime home runs in the Dominican League held by Mendy López, a player for the cibaeñas eagles with 61 home runs. Many of the best Dominican players and Major League Baseball players have been part of the long history of the Tigres del Licey, including Hall of Fame players Pedro Martínez and Vladimir Guerrero.

Author: Luis Cáceres