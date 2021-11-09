The ideal time to go to bed and sleep is very important and indispensable for our health and for avoid diseases in the future, mainly cardiac ones.

According to experts, they assure that the most optimal to lie down and benefit health is between 10 and 11 at night.

A analysis with data from more than 88,000 adults, who were followed for six years, which showed that there is a greater risk of 12% among those who were recorded between 11 and 11:59 at night.

Likewise, it was revealed that 25% had a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, in those who slept at midnight or later.

In addition, sleeping before 10 at night showed an increase of 24%, according to the report published in the magazine European Heart Journal-Digital Health.

?? The body has an internal 24-hour clock, called the circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning, ?? said one of the co-authors, David Plans, a neuroscientist and experimental psychologist and professor of organizational neuroscience at the University of Exeter, in the UK.

“Although we cannot conclude causality from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtime may be more likely to alter the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health,” he added.

The researchers turned to the United Kingdom Biobank, which has information on more than 500 thousand volunteers in an age range between 37 and 73 years, who were recruited between 2006 and 2010. In these, data such as lifestyles and Health.

The average age they focused on was 61 years and they were 88,926 adults, who had accelerometers (devices that record movements in a person) for seven days. With the accelerometer, it was possible to know more about the hours of sleep.

While in a 5.7-year follow-up, 3,172 volunteers suffered cardiovascular eventssuch as heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes. The incidents occurred in those who slept after midnight.

The women they were the ones who were most at risk when sleeping late at night, while men did so if they slept before 10 at night.

“There is a huge and important gap to be recognized: there is no evidence to suggest at this time that improving sleep will effectively reduce cardiovascular problems, such as a heart attack or stroke,” said Dr. Françoise Marvel, assistant professor and co-director of the Health Laboratory. Johns Hopkins Digital, at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

On the other hand, those who sleep less than six hours are at risk of suffering from hypertension, which is a cardiovascular risk. These diseases are the first cause of death in United States.

