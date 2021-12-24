The IP of your computer allows you to identify it within a network. Therefore, it will be necessary to know it to make certain network configurations and allow other equipment and services to connect with yours. Next, we show you how to know what the IP is on all your devices.

The IP address is an important part in everything that is the network of a computer or other type of device that can also connect to the Internet.

An IP address is the diminutive of Internet Protocol, so we understand that it is a protocol carried by all those products that intend to connect to the Internet to perform any type of action.

It is an indicator that is created when we connect and that inevitably occurs when this happens.

IP address on our device:

We teach you to download online videos from any service without programs and regardless of the browser you are using in a matter of minutes.

What is an IP address?

The IP address is a unique and identifying number that is assigned to your computer to identify it unequivocally when it is connected to a network. Something like the license plate of your car or your ID.

When we enter a web page it is the way to tell the server of that page where it should send the information we want to see. There you have the reason why an IP address cannot be repeated at the same time.

Knowing it is very important and will allow you things like accessing content from others blocked by geographical area from your mobile or any other device.

Public and private IP

There are two types of IP address: Public IP and Private IP. Before starting, it is convenient to differentiate which of them you want to know.

The private IP is the one used by each computer within its local network and allows to identify the different computers that are connected to it. As a general rule, when you connect your computer to a router, you are assigned a private IP for that network you just connected to.

The public IP, on the other hand, is the one that is shown to the rest of the devices that are outside that network. In this case, all the computers connected to the same router share the same public IP, since it is the router that acts as the entrance / exit door.

Therefore, the IP that is shown to web pages and other services on the Internet is not the private IP of your computer, but the public IP address of your router, which is the one that acts as a gateway to the Internet.

You can find out what your public IP is by visiting this link. If you write it down, you will see that it has little to do with the private IP of your computer.

Ways to find out the IP address in Windows

Can get the private IP address of your Windows computer in various ways.

The first and most graphic that we are going to see is the following:

We entered the Setting pressing the key Windows + I. Then we go into Network and Internet. Click on Properties (edit) of the network system that we use, either Ethernet or WiFi. We go down to the bottom and we will see several data among which are the data we are looking for where it says IPV4 Address.

Another somewhat more advanced alternative to find out the IP of your computer is to use the Windows Command Prompt.

The steps to achieve it are really simple as you will be able to experiment:

We press the key combination Windows + R and we write the command cmd.exe. Next, already inside the command prompt, we write the command ipconfig. As a result it will show you a list with the data of your network connection. Locate the network card you are using in the list and look at the entry IPv4 address that will indicate the IP assigned to that equipment.

So we will know the IP address on a Mac

If you are using an Apple computer, the task of finding the private IP address of your computer is greatly simplified.

As in Windows, there are several ways to find out that IP address:

One of the simplest is to access System preferences and, there, click on the option Net. In Network preferences, we select Ethernet (if we connect with cable) or Wifi (if we do it wirelessly) on the left side panel. Now we will see how the right part shows us the IP adress.

Find your IP address in Linux

As with their counterparts, there are several methods for find the IP address of our computer with the Linux system.

For less experienced users, it will be easier and more intuitive to do so through its graphical interface.

We make right-click about him Network connection icon that we will find in the upper panel. We choose the option Connection information. In the box that appears, in the IPv4 section, we will see the information about the network that we are using at that moment. Enter this information we will have the IP address of our computer.

Another simple way to know what is the IP address that has been assigned to our computer is to do it through Linux terminal.

For this you will only need to write a simple command:

We started a Terminal in Ubuntu. We can do it by simultaneously pressing the key combination Control + Alt + T and we will see how a Terminal will start immediately. Now, we simply type the command ifconfig and the network connection information will appear. We look for those that we are using and locate the parameter Address Inet:. It specifies the IP address that has been assigned to our equipment on that network.

What is the IP address of my iPad?

Mobile devices, like any type of device that connects to a network, is also assigned an IP address within that network.

Know what that is IP address on an iPhone or iPad It is very simple.

We access the Settings and, in the side panel, we select the connection option. If, for example, we are using a WiFi network and we want to know what the IP is within that network, we touch on that option. Now, in the center box, we touch on the WiFi network to which we are connected to show us the connection details. Click on the tab DHCP and the IP address that has been assigned to our device is shown in the first position of the list.

Where to find the IP address of my Android

In Android systems it is also possible to know the IP address that a device is using, although doing so is not as simple as you have already seen in Apple devices.

The steps that we must carry out are the following:

Access the menu Settings and tap on the option Network and Internet. Next, we must press on the WiFi network that we are using. Once this is done, we will see that we are going down we will end up seeing the IP adress that we have assigned. Although, as you can see in the image, in the Xiaomi layer it is called Router.

As you have seen, it is not complicated at all to know what our IP address is on each of the main devices that we have today to be able to connect to the Internet.

This information is very present in all of them, since as we have also explained to you, it is a fundamental part for us to have a connection in our device.