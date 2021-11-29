11/29/2021

On at 12:05 CET

Joel xaubet

Every year France Football organizes a gala to reward the best footballers in the world. In this celebration, the French magazine delivered several awards in addition to the listed Golden Ball.

In 2018 the Kopa Trophy, an award given to best player under 21. This year’s will be the third edition, since in 2020 France Football decided not to deliver its annual awards due to the pandemic.

In the first installment he was the PSG striker Kylian Mbappé who took the trophy, while in 2019, the Dutch central defender Matthijs De Ligt he was crowned the best young player.

Pedri, favorite for the Kopa Trophy

This year among the nominees is Pedri, the only Spanish representative and one of the great favorites to lift the Kopa Trophy. The Blaugrana midfielder had a great season at the Camp Nou and was a key piece in the Spanish National Team during Euro 2020 where was selected for the ideal 11 of the tournament.

Other important names are that of the Real Madrid midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood and Jude Bellingham.

The Kopa Trophy is not the only award for the best young players, since 2003 the Italian newspaper Tuttosport has presented the award Golden boy, last year Haaland was the winner of the trophy. Players like Messi, Rooney or Agüero have been awarded this award.