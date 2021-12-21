The comfortable payment system of Spanish banks called Bizum is not very clear about its use by minors, so we explain what the banks themselves say specifically on this subject.

Many of us right now would not understand life without Bizum. Since this WhatsApp-style immediate bank transfer service arrived, our quality of life has improved.

After decades of having to ask for a gazillion bank account number, Bizum simplified the process of sending and receiving money so much that even your laziest friends are no longer the defaulters of the group.

And it is that the operation of Bizum is so simple that Since it officially came out in 2016, the system has hardly added any new functionality or features. We only have the list of our contacts who have the service and we can pay them or ask for money.

Nothing else, without distinctions or fine print, since there are no commissions. Hence its success in part. Ease of use and free are the bases on which Bizum is based.

But, Can minors also use Bizum? That’s a key question that not all banks answer, but fortunately some do explain.

As we see in Bankinter, minors can use Bizum just like adults as long as they are authorized to do so by the account holder. That is to say, in the common of the times his parents.

To give your children access to Bizum, the bank explains that you have to do all these steps:

Access the Account Management tab: Once you have connected with your passwords, at the top you will see your name, if you click on it, you will find the Account Management tab, accessing from your Global Position. Give your son or daughter advisory keys: These passwords are the ones that allow you to access your account solely for consultative purposes. In the specific case of Bizum, these keys will allow you to check the balance consumed and the number of Bizum sent and received. In Account Management, register your son or daughter in Bizum and establish the limit amount: Here they will ask you to assign a maximum amount so that you can operate with Bizum from your account. The default maximum limit is € 200 per transaction. Authorize the service: As a father, mother or guardian, you will be asked to confirm the registration request. At that time, the minor will also have to confirm the telephone number from which they will operate, that is, the number associated with their Bizum.

With all this information it is clear to us that minors can use Bizum as long as their parents authorize them.

And, as for the economic limitations that the application imposes on them, these will be those that their parents want, since as guardians they have the power to choose how much money they can send or receive, establishing limits that can be daily, weekly or monthly.