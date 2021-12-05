12/05/2021 at 10:00 CET

EP

To try to win the lottery, everything has been invented. Some prefer to rely on luck, charms and a bit of witchcraft and others prefer to stick to statistics. It is known that it is a game of probability and therefore there are some numbers that have been more or less winners.

The number 5 continues to be the reimbursement of the first prize, commonly known as El Gordo, most repeated throughout the history of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw of the National Lottery, having been awarded a total of 32 times. They are followed by numbers 4 and 6, with 27 occasions each.

On the opposite side, the less fortunate ending in this traditional Christmas raffle is number 1 again (eight occasions), followed by 2 (thirteen occasions) and 9 (a total of 16 occasions), according to data provided by the Sociedad Estatal de Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (SELAE).

For its part, number 8 has been the reimbursement of the first prize 23 times, while 0 and 7 have been 22 times, and 3 has been the last figure of the number awarded with El Gordo in this traditional Christmas draw 21 times.

Thus, of the 210 draws held to date, the first prize has corresponded on 64 occasions to a number between zero and 10,000; 74 times to a number between 10,001 and 30,000; and in others 73 times to a number between 30,001 and 99,999.

In these more than 200 years there have been anecdotes about its history such as, for example, that in 1837 there were two first prizes of the same amount, or that in 1938 two draws were held on December 22, one in Barcelona and the other in Burgos.

The number 15,640 was repeated in the draws of the years 1956 and 1978, while the number 20,297 did so in 1903 and 2006. Correlative numbers such as 13,093 and 13,094, and 53,452 and 53,453, and on four occasions El Gordo has corresponded to numbers ending in three equal digits (25,444, 25,888 , 35,999 and 55,666). However, the thousands 27, 37, 39, 41, 44, 51, 64, from 67 to 70, from 73 to 75, 77, and from 80 to 99 have not yet obtained the first prize.

On the other hand, they have been repeated on three occasions the final figures 297, 457 and 515; and twice the 094, 098, 400, 452, 640, 704, 758 and 892.

The endings of the two most repeated figures have been 85, seven times (1841, 1858, 1867, 1868, 1900, 1915 and 2005); the 57, six times (1820, 1846, 1871, 1878, 1881 and 1932); 64, five times (1821, 1948, 1961, 1976 and 1987); the 65th, five times (1901, 1905, 1937, 1960 and 2008); the 75, five times (1825, 1835, 1843, 1869 and 1962); 97, five times (1877, 1892, 1903, 2006 and 2020); the 15th, four times (1866, 1897, 1899 and 2012); 95, four times (1886, 1994, 1995 and 2001); 58, four times (1881, 1896, 1987 and 2012); the 40, four times (1956, 1978, 2000 and 2015) and the 90, four times (1831, 1876, 1946 and 2019).

Instead, he has never finished the number of the first prize in 09, 10, 21, 25, 31, 34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 54, 59, 67, 78 and 82.