11/11/2021 at 11:33 CET

betfair

Youtube was created on February 14, 2006 and since then the amount of videos and material uploaded to the platform is so great that it would be impossible to write it in a single issue. In particular, the football material is vast, with millions of goals, games and best moments. From so many in the amateur category to the most important in the history of this sport.

If we stop to look for the one that accumulates the most reproductions, it is not one of some final of the World Cup, nor of the Champions League, nor of Maradona or Pelé. The goal that has the most views on YouTube is the goal that Messi scored against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in the 2016-2017 season, which caused his celebration with the shirt removed against the Madridistas and with the league in Chamartín.

That goal has almost 70 million views, followed very far by the one that Diego Armando Maradona He made England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, the one called by many the best goal in history, starting from the center of the field to culminate in the English area. The Argentine’s goal has 18 million visits.

In third place on the podium, another surprise. The missing chicharro with which David beckhamAt the last gasp, he qualified England for the 2002 World Cup against Greece. A superb free-kick goal that is already the history of English football and has 15 million visits.

The fourth position is for the premiere of Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Swede entered the field with his team losing 1-3 and achieved the equalizer minutes later with a spectacular volley from 40 meters. 9 million views for this play. Close the top 5 again Ibrahimovic, this time with what is surely his most remembered. His Chilean against England from outside the area. One of the most spectacular goals in all of history and that on YouTube has almost seven million visits.

Also the top 10 most watched goals in history, are that of Sergio Aguero to Queen’s Park Rangers in 2012 with which Manchester City won the Premier League, the volley of Zinedine Zidane in the Glasgow final in 2002 and the Roberto Carlos against France in 1997.