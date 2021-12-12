. The Fernández Family completed in 1995 during the unveiling of Vicente Fernández’s Star in LA (from left to right): Gerardo and his wife, Adriana, Chente’s daughter (the only one), Don Vicente Sr., his wife Doña Cuquita, America (Alejandro’s wife), Alejandro, Vicente Jr.’s wife and Vicente Jr./Los Angeles, 1995.

Vicente Fernández was married for more than five decades to a woman. She is Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor but many know her as Doña Cuquita. She is the mother of his three children: Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro. All three are known as “Los Tres Potrillos”.

Cuquita and Vicente met when they were neighbors in Guadalajara

María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor knew the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ since they were young. She were neighbors in Guadalajara and they lived together very often. When they fell in love, they decided to marry on December 27, 1963. The singer once said that he had been struck by the beauty of Cuquita, that one day when he left mass he gave her a laurel flower and asked her to be boyfriends, to which she accepted a few days later.

But because of El Chente’s commitments and his busy schedule, he made him tell her that it was best to finish, but when he found out that Cuquita was dating someone else, he looked for her again to ‘inform’ her that he would marry her on December 27 .

Cuquita and Vicente have three children together

After their marriage, the couple had three children. Cuquita gave birth to three boys: Vicente Jr., Gerardo, and Alejandro. They later adopted Alejandra. Cuquita is 6 years younger than Vicente Fernández, which means that she is 75 years old.

Cuquita and Vicente adopted a girl

Vicente and Cuquita adopted little Alejandra, who is the biological daughter of his sister-in-law, but for reasons of affection and support, he decided to adopt her as his daughter, according to Terra.com. Apart from El Chente, a couple of alleged unrecognized children have emerged, whom he would have had outside of marriage. Their unrecognized children are said to be named Rodrigo Fernández and Ana Cecilia Aréchiga.

A few years ago, the media reported that his alleged son, who was part of the life of the Fernández family, had scammed the singer for 18 years. Rodrigo was reported not to be her son. While Cecilia had tried to contact El Chente but he rejected her. According to Terra, “Ana Cecilia affirmed that Don Vicente met his mother when he was not yet famous and they procreated her from his love, but later they lost contact, so Vicente Fernández never recognized her. She also assured that she is not looking for financial benefits, since she only hoped that she would be recognized by the singer ”.