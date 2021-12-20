Annually, the NBA draft It is a ceremony that is carried out with the intention that the teams can reinforce areas that they create, all this under a regulation; However, not everything is very clear, that is why we explain to you,what is the draft and how it works?

To begin with, it should be known that this process involves the 30 franchises of the NBA; however, 14 are competing for the best prospects.

Over the years, the famous Draft it has been modifying its forms; However, nowadays it is very easy to understand, since as mentioned above, there are 14 teams with better probabilities, these are chosen by the result of the season, that is, all those that are left out of the playoffs of NBA they are among those “lucky ones”.

Later the famous balls are introduced; However, the three teams at the bottom are the ones with the best chances of staying with the first selection, with a 14% probability, while as they go up the scale, they go down the same, so the team that The best was in the ranking, he only has 0.5% of having the first choice.

After introducing all the balls, four are drawn, which is how the first, second, third and fourth pick are known, while the other numbers are chosen with respect to the season’s ranking, that is, the one with the best results will be the last to choose.

It should be remembered that positions can change and can be negotiated with teams.

After all this process, the big night arrives where the teams choose their stars, but here there are also some requirements:

Players must be 19 years of age in the calendar year of the draft, if not international, one year has elapsed since they graduated from their course at the University. International players are those who have resided outside the United States for at least three years prior to the draft and who do not have enrollment in a university in the country or have graduated from it. Under these circumstances, players can either enter or declare themselves eligible. Regarding non-international players, there is an automatic selection in three cases. Have completed four years of university training, have passed four years since graduation or have had a professional contract in the United States or any other country.