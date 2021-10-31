A new eDP 1.5 standard has already been approved, promising multiple improvements related to battery saving and image stability.

The new standard eDisplayPort 1.5 it is already a reality. But not to be confused with the current DisplayPort 1.4 used in conventional monitors and graphics cards.

The DisplayPort connector is an external connector: used to connect a computer to a monitor, using a cable.

Instead eDisplayPort or eDP, that is to say, Embedded Display Port, it’s a Integrated DisplayPort, a connector that is inside the screen, normally inside a laptop.

eDisplayPort is used to connect the built-in panel of a laptop to the computer itself. If you like, an internal DisplayPort.

The VESA association has presented this week eDisplayPort 1.5, with significant improvements in the use of panels with auto-refresh, which already carry the most modern laptops.

It is the first update since 2015.

The panels with auto-refresh they have a memory where they can save a static image, allowing other components of the laptop to go to sleep, to save battery life.

When the screen changes, they can quickly refresh it, without the user noticing the difference.

When working on a laptop, for example while reading an article on a web page or working with an image editor, the image remains static for quite a long time.

Everything you need to know to buy an ultrabook and not die trying: models, features, what to choose and what to download to make the best purchase.

This feature was already supported by eDP 1.4, but in the new version 1.5 its use has been optimized, by make it shareable with the variable framerate of modern panels.

Many panels can adjust Hz to the frame rate generated by the graphics chip. It’s what AMD’s FreeSync or NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology does.

What’s more, eDisplayPort 1.5 can update only part of the screen, instead of the whole picture. And supports OLED displays with lower Hz rates, which will provide a more stable image when the GPU is running powerful applications and cannot deliver high fps.

They are improvements aimed at reduce battery consumption, which is one of the battles that you always have to fight with portable devices.

eDisplayPort 1.5 It has already been approved, but it will still take a while to see it integrated into laptops.