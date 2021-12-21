The Pink Stuff is possibly one of the best-known cleaning products in the Anglo-Saxon world, although in Spain there are few who know of the existence of what for many is an essential in any home.

It is likely that you have ever seen in a TiKTok or Instagram video a strange pink bottle whose content promises to clean everything that is in its path.

Is about The Pink Stuff, the most used cleaning miracle in countries like the United States or England, and that little by little is penetrating among Spanish users.

“I’ve been using the pink stuff for almost a year and I can say that it is the best cleaning product ever invented,” says one of the many Spanish user reviews that we found on Amazon, one of the few places where it is possible to purchase it.

The definition provided by the manufacturer of The Pink Stuff could not be more eloquent: “A resistant cleaning paste that is soft on surfaces but resistant to stains. Ideal for cleaning pans, barbecues, ceramic tiles, glass, rust, sinks, UPVC, patio furniture, paint, boats, kitchen countertops, copper and much more. “

If no matter how much you rub you are not able to remove the dirt from a burned pot, with this viral trick you will achieve it in a few minutes and without any effort.

But what exactly is The Pink Stuff and how does it work? It is a gritty paste mixed with quartz, baking soda, soap and glycerin, especially indicated to remove the most difficult grease and rust.

Its texture is reminiscent of exfoliating creams, and it is precisely this characteristic that makes it so special, and gives it that additional power to remove the most encrusted dirt, as if it were a kind of soft sandpaper.

Although be careful, it is an abrasive product, as the manufacturer himself warns, and should not be used on very delicate surfaces, as it could scratch them.

Although here is something totally new The Pink Stuff has been manufactured since 1938 and its formulation uses up to 99% natural ingredients, so it is not harmful to the environment.

From what we can see in the many videos on social networks, The Pink Stuff is an incredibly versatile cleaning product, it serves to leave as new pans or barbecues, but also the kitchen countertop, the ceramic hob, the copper utensils or even leaving sports shoes white.

The Pink Stuff can be purchased on Amazon for less than 17 euros for the two 500-gram containers, enough to clean for months, since from what we read in the comments it is a product that has practically no expiration date.