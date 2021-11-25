One of the most desired products on this Black Friday are the Apple AirPods. Recently the third evolution of these famous wireless headphones has appeared, but both the first and second generation, as well as the AirPods Pro arouse a lot of interest. We have selected which are the establishments that have Apple AirPods on offer for tomorrow. Here you can find them in an orderly way and with their most adjusted price.

All AirPods prices this Black Friday

With the exception of a few smaller stores, these are the prices offered by the major e-retailers for AirPods in all of their categories. Remember that the first generation ones appeared in 2016, the second generation ones in 2019, and the third generation ones are barely less than a month old. On the other hand, the AirPods Pro also went on sale in 2019.

Amazon

AirPods 1st gen: € 99

AirPods 2nd gen: € 139 (with wireless charging case)

AirPods 3rd gen: € 199

AirPods Pro: € 198.99 (with wireless charging case)

The English Court

AirPods 1st gen: € 99

AirPods 2nd gen: € 99 and € 229 (without and with wireless charging case)

AirPods 3rd gen: € 199

AirPods Pro: € 198.99 (with wireless charging case)

MediaMarkt

AirPods 1st gen: Not available

AirPods 2nd gen: € 99 (without wireless charging case)

AirPods 3rd gen: € 199

AirPods Pro: € 199 (without wireless charging case)

Fnac

AirPods 1st gen: Not available

AirPods 2nd gen: € 99 (without wireless charging case)

AirPods 3rd gen: € 199

AirPods Pro: € 207.97 (without wireless charging case)

Aliexpress

AirPods 2nd gen: € 112.36 (with wireless charging case)

Apple AirPods are always highly desired

As you can see, the prices are quite similar in each store and it does not seem possible, or at least quite probable, that tomorrow they will go down in price again. If this happens, it will be a specific offer from a seller.

In any case, it is advisable to be very attentive to all the proposals that iThey will be leaving from 12:00 at night. Remember that the fastest will be who will bring the best offers to your home. This year it is rumored that Black Friday will be quite premium, with perhaps not too many offers, but of quality.

Apple headphones they were born quite controversial for its high price and its curious design, but there is no doubt that they have been the model to be imitated, since all the brands have launched their own devices with a very clear inspiration towards those of the apple brand. But it is clear that it is a star product and that they offer a great result and a great experience.

One of the most desired products on this Black Friday are the Apple AirPods. Recently the third evolution of these famous wireless headphones has appeared, but both the first and second generation, as well as the AirPods Pro arouse a lot of interest. We have selected which are the establishments that have Apple AirPods on offer for tomorrow. Here you can find them in an orderly way and with their most adjusted price.

All AirPods prices this Black Friday

With the exception of a few smaller stores, these are the prices offered by the major e-retailers for AirPods in all of their categories. Remember that the first generation ones appeared in 2016, the second generation ones in 2019, and the third generation ones are barely less than a month old. On the other hand, the AirPods Pro also went on sale in 2019.

Amazon

AirPods 1st gen: € 99

AirPods 2nd gen: € 139 (with wireless charging case)

AirPods 3rd gen: € 199

AirPods Pro: € 198.99 (with wireless charging case)

The English Court

AirPods 1st gen: € 99

AirPods 2nd gen: € 99 and € 229 (without and with wireless charging case)

AirPods 3rd gen: € 199

AirPods Pro: € 198.99 (with wireless charging case)

MediaMarkt

AirPods 1st gen: Not available

AirPods 2nd gen: € 99 (without wireless charging case)

AirPods 3rd gen: € 199

AirPods Pro: € 199 (without wireless charging case)

Fnac

AirPods 1st gen: Not available

AirPods 2nd gen: € 99 (without wireless charging case)

AirPods 3rd gen: € 199

AirPods Pro: € 207.97 (without wireless charging case)

Aliexpress

AirPods 2nd gen: € 112.36 (with wireless charging case)

Apple AirPods are always highly desired

As you can see, the prices are quite similar in each store and it does not seem possible, or at least quite probable, that tomorrow they will go down in price again. If this happens, it will be a specific offer from a seller.

In any case, it is advisable to be very attentive to all the proposals that iThey will be leaving from 12:00 at night. Remember that the fastest will be who will bring the best offers to your home. This year it is rumored that Black Friday will be quite premium, with perhaps not too many offers, but of quality.

Apple headphones they were born quite controversial for its high price and its curious design, but there is no doubt that they have been the model to be imitated, since all the brands have launched their own devices with a very clear inspiration towards those of the apple brand. But it is clear that it is a star product and that they offer a great result and a great experience.