It is one of those buttons that we use less than we should, because it has a specific function. But many people are unaware of it.

Modern vehicles have dozens of different buttons, each with a sophisticated function. As we do with the computer or the mobile, in the end we only use a small part for day to day, and we forget about the others. Is what happens with the air recirculation button.

It is a button with the silhouette of a vehicle, and a rotating arrow inside. The name itself already tells us what it is for, but does not explain how it does it, nor its actual function.

Our colleague Carlos Ferrer-Bonsoms explains in Business Insider its real usefulness, and when you know it thoroughly, you will surely start using it more often. Although it is not a button to abuse it, as we are going to see.

The air recirculation button, as its name suggests, serves to move the air inside the vehicle. But it is important to know how it works.

So much car air conditioning to refresh the environment, like heating to heat it up, they work taking air from outside, that cool or heat depending on the function you use. This makes between dust and smells from outside inside the car.

At the same time, that outside air will be very cold in winter and very hot in summer, so the heating or air conditioning system they will take longer to fulfill their function, because they will need more time to heat that outside air or cool it, respectively.

The air recirculation button, in addition to moving the indoor air, it performs another important action: closes the outside air intake.

Therefore, when using it we prevent dust from entering if it’s windy or we roll down a dirt road, or bad smells.

In addition, by preventing the entry of external air, the air conditioning or heating only have to process the indoor air, so take less time and consume less.

In short, if you want to avoid the entry of dust and bad odors, and speed up your work when using the heating or air conditioning, it is convenient press the air recirculation button before doing so.

But you have to be careful and not abuse it. If you use it several times in a row, it can create condensation on the car windows, cause drowsiness and even reduce the driver’s concentration and reflections.

Did you know its full function and possibilities?