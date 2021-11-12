11/12/2021 at 07:00 CET

The RED mechanism, with which the Government intends to permanently replace the files of temporary employment regulation (ERTE) with special conditions, it has provoked the rejection of the social agents. But what is this mechanism? For now, the information available from the Executive speaks of a tool that could be activated in two cases. On the one hand, for structural reasons, that is, when structural organizational, technical or productive changes take place in a certain sector or novel work and production methods are introduced that generate competitiveness losses associated with staff maintenance; or, on the other hand, due to cyclical causes, that is, when there are economic causes derived from a general situation that makes it advisable to activate additional stabilization mechanisms.

According to the proposal presented, the Ministry of Economic Affairs will be the one to establish “objective parameters based on an analysis of a broad set of indicators, that determine a presumption of the causes of activation “.

Validity of the RED mechanism

The Government also states in its document that the RED mechanism It has a maximum duration of twelve months if there is an agreement in the consultation period and six months in the event that it is authorized by the labor authority when there is no agreement. In the event of the RED Mechanism for structural reasons, a maximum of two extensions of six months each may be requested.

It is also proposed that the reference time period and the percentage of reduction of working hours are identical for all affected workers of the same work center, although different percentages of reduction of working hours or a different number of maximum days of suspension are allowed, depending on the professional groups, functions or jobs when there are “duly accredited” justifying causes.

In the area of ​​the RED Mechanism for structural reasons, the Government proposes to incorporate a outplacement plan for those affected which would have to include specific measures of training and professional guidance, personalized attention to the person affected and Active job search.

RED mechanism incentives

The companies that hire workers affected by the RED Mechanism of a structural nature through indefinite contracts, including permanent-discontinuous ones, they would be entitled to a Social Security contribution bonus of 50% of the business contribution to Social Security for common contingencies during a period of 6 months.

The reduction of working hours applicable in the RED Mechanism could be between 10% and 70%, depending on the proposal, and while it is in force or the suspension of contracts, no overtime, new hours hiring nor new outsourcing of activity.

The Government also proposes that companies authorized to apply a RED Mechanism may benefit from tax exemptions provided that they develop training actions in favor of the affected people, and may receive at the same time an increase in credit for the financing of actions in the field of programmed training, which will range from 320 euros per person to 425 euros, depending on the number of workers. Are training actions they would be mandatory in the RED Mechanism for structural reasons. If these obligations are breached, the companies must reimburse the amount of the exemptions. Likewise, the contribution benefits are conditional on maintaining the employment of the affected workers for six months.

The workers affected by a RED Mechanism They will be entitled to a benefit of 70% of the regulatory base, incompatible with unemployment benefits or subsidies, but compatible with part-time work. The perception time would not be considered as consumed for unemployment protection, although it would not be considered a contribution period.

The Executive’s proposal implies the creation of a fund to pay for these new ERTEs, in the style of the Pension Reserve Fund, which would aim to meet future financing needs in terms of benefits for workers, exemptions from business fees and expenses. deformation.

Rejection of social agents

CCOO, UGT, CEOE and Cepyme They have conveyed to the Government their rejection of the proposal it has made on the mechanism that will permanently replace the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) with special conditions.

According to union sources, during the meeting held last Wednesday the table of labour reform, lThe social agents in plenary session opposed the proposal that the Government had previously presented on the RED Mechanism. “We have asked the Government to reconsider its proposal, which in this case has only served to slow down this process, in which we should be more agile to reach an agreement,” UGT sources have indicated, missing a “commitment clear “from job maintenance for companies that use the new ERTE, which, in his opinion, is now in the legislation on pandemic ERTE.

CEOE sources, for their part, have indicated that the Government’s proposal is “more restrictive, more interventionist” and more expensive for the Business than the current model. “This situation complicates the possibility of reaching an agreement in the social dialogue table“, have admitted the same sources.

The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, expressed his “surprise” at the origin of this measure from the Ministry of Economy, led by Nadia Calviño, and showed his rejection of the government document. “It is full of interventionism and is not leaving space for companies to do what Europe is asking for, which is ‘flexicurity’ for workers and flexibility so that companies can adapt “, said the president of the employer’s association. The CEOE maintains that the Government’s approach to ERTE” is not going in the right direction “, since it introduces” more bureaucracy and more costs “for the companies.