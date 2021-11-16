Creativity has given many alternative uses to the rings on soda cans. They have been used to make necklaces, games have been created around them … However, the rings hide a function that has gone unnoticed and that helps you drink while preserving the hygiene of your lips.

What do you do with the ring of a soda can once you have used it to open it? Perhaps you have ever put together enough rings to make a necklace or similar accessory. Or have you hung out with The Alphabet Game (bending the ring while the letters of the alphabet are intoned to see how long the ring holds until it breaks).

However, there is a secret function of the rings with a very important objective: take care of your hygiene. Can you think of something with this track?

You already know the main function of the ring: you fold it to open the can’s hermetic seal and be able to access the content inside.

Now, have you ever noticed how the rings or seals on canning cans are automatically discarded during the opening process while soda rings normally remain after being folded once? That difference is not accidental, and the related secret function has a lot to do with it.

Another clue while you meditate on it. How do you drink from a soda can? There are 2 types of people: those who drink directly from the can (nose) and those who pour their liquid into another glass. Which side are you on If you are one of the second, surely you decide to drink using a glass for hygienic reasons. However, there is a more effective, quick and organic hygienic solution.

Do you give up or do you think you have deduced where the shots go? Attentive to the explanation.

The secret function of soda can rings

Actually, the ring is the solution offered by the soda can to prevent the consumer from placing their lips directly on the metal. Keep in mind that, from its birth in the factory to its arrival in the refrigerator, the can has gone through a lot of places and all of it has accumulated a lot of germs and microbes. Drinking through the nose is not the most hygienic way.

Perhaps it is this concern that has caused you to prefer to pour the liquid from the can into a glass. It’s a good alternative, yeah but not very optimal because you are wasting a glass that you will have to clean later. Or what happens if you decide to open a can when you are away from home and do not have any glass?

The idea is that, Cope explains, after using the ring to open the can, this must be turned to place it over the opening through which the nose was to be drunk. Next, a straw (biodegradable if possible) is inserted through the largest outer circle of the ring.

With these simple gestures, you drink in the most hygienic way possible. The straw on one side allows the soda to be consumed without coming into contact with the tin plate (thus avoiding possible infections) and the ring firmly holds said straw so that it does not end up floating due to the bubbles inside.

That is why drinking using only a straw is not the most optimal hygienic solution: the undervalued support ring was missing.

Now you know the second function of the soda can ring (and the reason for that big hole in its center). If you did not know it, Do you intend to use it this way?

