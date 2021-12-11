. An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in the atrium of the Basilica of Guadalupe during the Fiesta de la Virgen de Guadalupe Millions of pilgrims visit Mexico City’s Guadalupe Basilica to honor the country’s patron saint, the Virgin of Guadalupe. / . PHOTO / Pedro PARDO (Photo credit should read PEDRO PARDO / . via .)

One of the most important dates for the Catholic faithful of Mexico and Latin America is approaching, as we celebrate this Sunday, December 12, the commemoration of the Blessed Virgin of Guadalupe. For this 2021, the tribute to “La Morenita” will celebrate the 490th Anniversary from the moment of his appearance on the hill of Tepeyac to the aboriginal Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin.

Four apparitions of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego

According to Unknown Mexico, shortly after the conquest of Mexico, in the hands of Hernán Cortés, came a period known as the spiritual conquest. During this stage, which occurred during the first years of the Colony, the first indigenous Christian families appeared in the surroundings of ancient Tenochtitlan. Juan Diego belonged to one of these families and was born in Cuautitlán, a village located north of Villa de Guadalupe, in 1474.

His native name was Cuauhtlatóhuac, “the one who speaks like an eagle.” His trade was the manufacture of mats that he sold in Tlatelolco.

Appearance

According to legend, at age 53 he had the miraculous appearance that would initiate the adoration of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico. The story went like this: Juan Diego lived with his wife and uncle Juan Bernardino in Tulpetac, a place where there were no churches so they had to go to mass until Santa Cruz de Tlatelolco.

On Saturday, December 9, 1531, Juan Diego was heading there and as he passed by the Tepeyac hill he heard a song that was not from this land. He stopped to enjoy it and when he looked up he saw a shining sun and in the middle a woman in an attitude of prayer (first appearance), he went to greet her and she told him that it was her wish that he carve a temple for her on that plain and He also entrusted him with communicating that wish to the bishop.

The bishop did not take him seriously and asked him to return to the place again to see if his eyes had not betrayed him. Juan Diego returned heartbroken and the Blessed Virgin appeared to him again (second appearance) to tell him to come back on Sunday to see the bishop. Juan Diego did so, but the bishop asked him for a proof of the Virgin’s will. The lady appeared to him again (third appearance) and asked him to come back the next day.

On Monday, the day of the appointment, Uncle Juan Bernardino became seriously ill and Juan Diego was able to leave until Tuesday and went to the city to find a priest to administer the last sacraments.

He was going there, that day December 12, when when he passed again through Tepeyac the Virgin appeared to him again (4th appearance) and asked him what was wrong. He told her about his uncle’s illness and she told him not to worry because his uncle was already healthy, then she asked him to go up the hill to pick some flowers.

It was Juan Diego, and indeed he found very beautiful roses that were not in season and that had never been produced there. With them already in her ayate, the Blessed Virgin said to take them to the bishop but not to unfold her ayate or show it to anyone else. This is what Juan Diego did.

After getting into the bishopric, he told Zumárraga, the bishop, that he was taking the proof he had asked for there. At that moment he released his ayate and the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared on it painted “as if by angels.”

Having already a convincing proof of what Juan Diego expressed, the temple in honor of the Guadalupe Virgin was built, but later a larger one had to be built. It is the Basilica of Guadalupe, located in Mexico City, and is currently the second most visited Catholic center in the world, surpassed only by the Basilica of Saint Peter, in the Vatican, Rome.

As for the indigenous Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, he was proclaimed a saint by Pope Saint John Paul II in 2002.

Play

History of the Virgin of Guadalupe In this video I want to tell you something beautiful and wonderful, what I am talking about in this video is the story of how the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared, without a doubt a beautiful story! This is a brief story of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which tells how she appeared to the Indian Juan … 2018-05-31T20: 00: 03Z

From miracle to celebration

The pilgrimages to the Basilica of Guadalupe began with the appearance of the image on Juan Diego’s mantle; However, historical records place the first celebration of the Virgin until the year 1667, that is, 136 years after the last appearance supposedly occurred. In that year, December 12 was instituted in Mexico as the Day in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe through a papal bull from Clement IX. During Independent Mexico, in the year 1824, December 12 was declared a National Holiday by the National Congress. Since then, the festivities are held year after year on the eve of December 12.

Currently, within the honorific acts of the patron Virgin, the national holiday brings together several famous artists who are in charge of April the day, singing Las Mañanitas, while thousands of pilgrims from all over the world attend the sacred precinct to raise prayer and ask the virgin for miracles. Likewise, from all corners of the Aztec country masses and parties are celebrated in his honor, according to Milenio.

To carry out this great Catholic holiday, the government of Mexico City, the authorities of the mayor Gustavo A. Madero and the rectory of the Basilica of Guadalupe, contemplated biosecurity measures for the faithful who participate in the events on 11 and 12 of December.

In fact, in a joint press conference, each of the headlines reported on the actions they will implement to prevent Covid-19 infections and the activities for this celebration are carried out in peace.

During his participation, Monsignor Salvador Martínez Ávila, rector of the Basilica, mentioned that the measures will be the following:

• Pilgrims will not be able to spend the night anywhere in the Sanctuary.

• The mask must be used.

• Las Mañanitas ”to the Virgin of Guadalupe and the Midnight Mass will be prerecorded and broadcast on the Basilica’s digital platforms and open television.

• The rector of the Basilica invited you to anticipate or postpone your visit to the Shrine to avoid crowds during those two days.

For his part, the mayor of Gustavo A. Madero, Francisco Chíguil, urged not to go with children and adolescents not vaccinated against Covid-19 on the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. The measures to be carried out by the mayor’s office will be:

• The “Estancia del Peregrino” will not provide service.

• The quadrant where the Basilica of Guadalupe is located will be constantly sanitized.

• From 10 to 12 no heavy passenger vehicles will be allowed.

• There will be a flow control of people entering the main temple.

• An operation will be deployed by the mayor’s office and auxiliary police.

Finally, the mayor pointed out that during the month of December 2021 the arrival of 5.7 million visitors is expected, of which, at least 4.2 million will do so between December 10 and 12.

READ MORE: African-American couple was forced to abandon their American Airlines flight [VIDEO]